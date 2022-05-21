George Kambosos: “There Will Be A Lot Of Excuses Once I Destroy Haney; About His Father”

Fight fans may have read about the situation regarding Devin Haney’s father and head trainer, Bill Haney, not being allowed into Australia for the June 5 fight between George Kambosos Jr and Haney, this due to a visa issue. Haney, who will look to add Kambosos’ three 135 pound belts to the WBC title he currently holds, will now have Yoel Judah in his corner as a replacement.

But Kambosos says there will be “excuses” made from Haney and his supports after he “destroys” him – these excuses to include the lack of Haney’s dad/trainer in the corner. Kambosos, speaking with The Sydney Morning Herald, said he has even “reached out to a few high-profile people” in an attempt to have Haney Sr allowed into the country. Kambosos says his aim was to give Haney no reason to make any excuses after he loses on June 5.

“I know there will be a lot of excuses once I destroy Devin Haney: about the father, about the trainer, about the jet lag, about everything,” Kambosos said. “I’ve been trying my best to see if he can get in but, unfortunately, that’s not my problem. I’ve got all of my team here and I’m ready to fight.”

Kambosos also has his father in his corner, yet the unified champ is at pains to point out how he himself has had to make do with fighting abroad without his dad being with him. Kambosos, as he says, has been fighting all over the world “for five years.”

“I’m blessed to have my father with me in the corner, as I was for the [Teofimo] Lopez fight,” Kambosos Jr said. “At the end of the day, everyone is parading Devin for making the trip to Australia, but I’ve been doing it [fighting abroad] for five years. I’ve often had to [fight] without my father when I’m going over there.”

The fight is on and we all hope there will be zero excuses made by the loser, whoever it is, afterwards. It’s a far from ideal situation for Haney, but the great champions rise above such things. Haney now has to focus on the fight and not dwell on anything else. But Kambosos, 20-0(10) is determined to crush him.

“It’s history again, like when Kostya Tszyu knocked out Zab Judah and took a lot of their belts,” Kambosos said. “This is the same thing, history repeats itself. I can’t wait to dismantle this kid.”

Haney, 27-0(15) is in a dismantling kind of mood himself. This fight should be special. And memorable.