Gennady Golovkin – Ryota Murata Agreed For Japan, December 28

According to sources who spoke with ESPN.com, middleweights Gennady Golovkin and Ryota Murata have agreed to fight their unification title fight in Kobe, Japan on December 28th.

According to the ESPN article, all that is needed for the fight to be a 100 percent done deal is DAZN signing off on the fight. As decent a fight as this one is, there really should be no problem there.

Both men will be having their first fight in quite some time and the strong possibility of ring-rust will be very much there.

Murata, a genuine superstar in his homeland, can certainly punch and he has a naturally aggressive, exciting style and approach. In truth, pretty much anything could happen in this fight.

How much has Golovkin, who will turn 40 next April, got left? GGG has had a long career and he has been pushed hard in a number of fights; his most recent one with Kamil Szmereta especially.

How much steel is there left in that astonishing chin? Can Murata, a pressure fighter who loves nothing more than to stand and trade, break Golovkin’s chin?

Whatever happens, whoever wins, and no matter how long this one lasts, Golovkin vs Murata WILL be exciting and well worth tuning in for.

Will we ever get that third and final fight between Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez? If GGG either loses to Murata or is made to struggle mightily in defeating him, it will perhaps be doubtful.

When I get in the ring, it will be for my fans and for myself. See you soon. — Gennadiy Golovkin (@GGGBoxing) July 8, 2021

Again, how much has Triple-G got left? One thing is sure: the passionate Japanese fight fans will love seeing Golovkin up close and personal. Maybe even if he beats their middleweight hero. There is no way this fight is dull, as is there no chance this fight goes the distance.