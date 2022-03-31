Gennady Golovkin On Chris Eubank Jr: “I Honestly Don’t Know Why It’s Worth Mentioning Him”

Gennady Golovkin was asked by Talk Sport about Chris Eubank Jr, and in all honesty, GGG was at a loss as to why. Eubank Jr has called Golovkin out many times, yet when the fight was there for him, in September of 2016, Eubank failed to sign the contract (and Kell Brook came in, saving the show while at the same time taking one mighty career risk; a foolhardy risk as it turned out). Now, GGG says he has “forgotten” Eubank Jr, stating how he is “not worth mentioning.”

Golovkin said he is called out by numerous fighters, yet often times he does not even know who these fighters are. GGG said he has interest in facing rival middleweight champions Jermall Charlo and Demetrius Andrade, but that there has been no movement with regards to these fights being made (Andrade now campaigning at 168 and set to face Zach Parker for the vacant interim WBO belt in May).

Triple-G next faces Ryota Murata in Japan on April 9, and after that he may face Canelo Alvarez in a third fight (assuming he beats Murata and assuming Canelo wins his May fight with Dmitry Bivol). Eubank Jr is not on Golovkin’s radar, at all.

“Chris is something from the past,” Golovkin said when asked about Eubank Jr calling him out, again. “I already forgot about him and I honestly don’t understand why it’s worth mentioning him at all. There are some other fighters worth mentioning. Mentioning them [Charlo and Andrade] would not hurt, they’ve been around. They’ve been on the market, so to speak, for quite a while. But nothing is being developed after they’ve been mentioned. It’s been for quite a while like that, but it does not produce any result, so I don’t see any development in this conversation because nothing’s happening.”

Golovkin’s ring return will be watched by millions of fans and it will be great to see GGG back in action. The fights with names GGG mentioned, like Andrade and Charlo, should have happened by now, but they didn’t. Who is to blame? Golovkin has never been a fighter to duck and dodge anyone. Right now, guys like Eubank mean nothing to Golovkin; he has made that clear.

We must wait and see how good GGG looks in the Murata fight and then we will have a clearer idea on how much longer his career will continue for.