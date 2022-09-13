Gennadiy Golovkin can earn 4th fight against Canelo Alvarez by beating him

Eddie Hearn says Gennadiy Golovkin can potentially earn a fourth fight against Canelo Alvarez if he beats him on Saturday night in their trilogy match on DAZN PPV.

Though it’s unlikely to happen given the age of the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs), he has a chance to beat Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) if he the perfect fight.

To do that, Golovkin will need to steer away from standing directly in front of Canelo, covering up and taking turns throwing single punches.

That approach resulted in Golovkin taking a lot of punishment and failing to get the wins. In watching the second Canelo-GGG fight, what did work for Golovkin was when he began attacking Canelo with combinations in the tenth round and getting the better of him.

If Canelo wins on Saturday, that’ll likely be the last time he fights Golovkin, especially if it’s a decisive victory, as many boxing fans are predicting.

“This is it. This is the trilogy. Listen, if Gennadiy wins, #4 becomes massive, but with Gennadiy’s point of view, he’s coming with everything he has for this fight,” said Eddie Hearn to Fight Hub TV when asked if the trilogy is the final fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin.

“I said to Canelo, ‘You look ready.’ ‘Much more than ready,’ and I think he really wants to prove a point in this fight. Not just because of the rivalry but bouncing back from the Bivol defeat.

“Gennadiy looks great. I think this will really suit him at 168. when you make 160 for sixteen years, it’s tough. The extra weight will give him a little bit more durability, a little bit more in the tank. I really think it’s going to be a brutal, brutal fight on Saturday.

“Look at who he’s been fighting,” said Hearn when told that people are saying that Canelo waited for Golovkin to get old before fighting him.

“How can he [Canelo] be waiting for someone when he’s fighting Danny Jacobs, Kovalev, [Callum] Smith, Plant, Saunders, Bivol? Like, he’s waiting for nobody, but the fight [with Golovkin] never materialized. I managed to make it happen, and I’m glad we get to see it on Saturday.

“‘Jacobs was on the downside.’ He just beat Derevyanchenko to win the middleweight championship,” said Hearn when told that the guys that he listed were viewed as flawed or on the downside of their careers by fans.

“Kovalev was a massive light heavyweight. Drained at 175, his weight. Callum Smith undefeated, Ring Magazine champion, number one in the division. Billy Joe Saunders undefeated, Caleb Plant undefeated.

“He [Canelo] won the undisputed championship within 12 months, beating all the champions. What more can you do? This is a great fight. Like I said, we’ll see the best of the three on Saturday,” Hearn said about the Canelo vs. Golovkin III trilogy.