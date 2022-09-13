Anthony Joshua “wants to take on challenges” says Eddie Hearn about why he chose Fury

Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua chose the risky fight against Tyson Fury on December 3rd because he wants to “take on all challenges.”

Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) preferred the risky fight against WBC heavyweight champion Fury over the tune-up matches that Hearn was planning to do on his behalf.

For Joshua to commit himself to another back-breaking training camp, he needed an opponent that would properly motivate him.

With Fury being unbeaten and perceived by some people in the boxing world to be the #1 heavyweight in the division, Joshua has an opportunity to redeem himself and get back to the top by unseating the ‘Gyspy King.’

While most fans are giving Joshua next to no chance of beating Fury, he might have the tools to do the job on the big 6’9″ heavyweight. Joshua has got the power and inside game to defeat Fury.

At this point in Fury’s career, he’s become an inside mauler who likes to lean on his opponents and throw short clubbing shots. Joshua has the power and the frame to deal with Fury trying to lean all night long.

“I don’t want to get too excited because we’ve been here before,” said Eddie Hearn to iFL TV about the negotiations between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

“For Anthony Joshua, you got to understand that he’s a guy that always wants to take on challenges. He’s wanted the Tyson Fury fight forever.

“The rematch clause that they’ve asked for, we’ve accepted. The fight can always break down, but ultimately, there was no mucking around from Anthony Joshua. He’s wanted this fight for a long time.

“He knew that if this was real, the only change he had was to accept all the terms that was offered to him, and he did that.

“We’ve accepted terms to fight Tyson Fury before. The fight didn’t happen. It was out of our control. Maybe it was out of Tyson Fury’s control. Right now, there doesn’t seem to be any reason for the fight not to happen, but we’ll see.

“I met with George [Warren] on Friday. I was on the phone with him today. It has to be a joint broadcast. AJ has an exclusive worldwide with DAZN. Obviously, Fury with BT, but from DAZN’s point of view, I believe they’re happy to have a joint broadcast. The same with BT, from what I’m being told.

“Of course, those conversations have to take place, but I don’t see anybody with any other intentions other than to try and make it happen,” said Hearn.