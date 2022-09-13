Anthony Joshua Has “Accepted All Terms” For A December 3rd Fight With Tyson Fury!

Moments ago, a tweet was put out by 258 Management, the team behind former two-time heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua. The official tweet reads as follows:

“258 and Matchroom Boxing can confirm, on behalf of Anthony Joshua, that we accepted all terms presented to us by Fury’s team for a fight Dec 3rd last Friday. Due to the Queen’s passing, it was agreed to halt all communication. We are awaiting a response.”

So, does this mean the mega-fight is on? Maybe, but let’s show caution before we begin to celebrate. At the very least, however, Joshua has called Fury’s bluff, if Fury was bluffing in the first place, that is. December 3 would mean the fight would/will take place at The Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Of course, things such as TV rights will have to be worked out, and maybe that split of the purse as far as the rematch clause goes (AJ reportedly asked for a 60-40 split in his favour, with Fury’s team offering a 50-50 split of the dough in a return fight).

But this tweet has come as a pleasant surprise. Joshua had been too quiet after Fury called him out (repeatedly), plenty of people said. Now, finally, we have AJ “accepting all terms.” It shouldn’t be too long at all before Fury now makes an appearance, either via a video or with a social media message of his own.

It will be great if this fight happens (and one more thing to suggest it may well happen is the fact that Joshua has just been placed in the WBC heavyweight rankings, meaning he can challenge Fury for the green belt). Many of us (this writer included) were sceptical – and maybe there is still reason to be so – but Joshua has now gone on record as saying he wants the fight.

It’s now up to Fury to come out and accept Joshua’s acceptance. Did Fury really want the fight? Does Fury want the fight? There now appears to be no reason this one cannot happen.

Stay tuned.