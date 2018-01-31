Gassiev and Dorticos held public workout in Sochi

IBF World Champion Murat Gassiev (25-0, 18 KOs) and WBA World Champion Yunier Dorticos (22-0, 21 KOs) entertained a big crowd at the public workout in Sochi before the Ali Trophy semi-final on Saturday at the Bolshoy Ice Dome.

(Photo credit: World Boxing Super Series)





Download the high res images here. Please credit World Boxing Super Series where possible.

“It was great to feel the support of so many people. The fans are really excited about this fight,“ said Gassiev.

His Cuban opponent also received a great reception from hundreds of fans turning up to see the unbeaten fighters before Saturday’s showdown.

“The fight week has kicked off well here in Sochi and the fans have been giving me a great reception. I will pay them back with a great show,” said Dorticos.

Not only are the fans looking forward to seeing who will meet Aleksandr Usyk in the final in Jeddah in May. Over 150 journalists have secured accreditation for Saturday’s semi-final.