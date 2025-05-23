Jake Paul vs. Chavez Jr. undercard stacks the fire — Schofield vs. Farmer, Curiel vs. Rodriguez, and Griffin’s MVP debut heat up June 28 DAZN PPV

Most Valuable Promotions and Golden Boy Promotions just dropped the undercard for Jake Paul vs Chavez Jr, and it’s dangerously solid — featuring rising killers, slick vets, and high-stakes matchmaking.

Live worldwide on DAZN PPV (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT / 1:00 a.m. UK), the event kicks off with undefeated lightweight Floyd Schofield facing seasoned slickster Tevin Farmer. Add in MVP knockout artist Avious Griffin vs. tough Julian Rodriguez, a welterweight clash between two unbeaten fighters in Raul Curiel vs. Victor Rodriguez, and rising WBC Youth champ Naomy Valle on the prelims .

The co-main might outshine the headliner: WBO & WBA unified cruiserweight champ Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez defends against Cuba’s wrecking ball Yuniel Dorticós in a 12-round showdown for the throne at 200 lbs. Add in Holly Holm’s return, Floyd Schofield vs. Tevin Farmer, and Raul Curiel vs. Victor Rodriguez — and this PPV suddenly has more than YouTube interest.

Kid Austin faces real heat — Schofield vs. Farmer is no gimmie

Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield (18-0, 12 KOs) is undefeated, explosive, and carrying serious hype. But this isn’t a pad job. Tevin Farmer (33-8-1, 8 KOs) is a former IBF world champion who’s still slick, still awkward, and still knows how to drag young fighters into deep waters. Farmer’s recent wars with Zepeda and Muratalla were razor-thin losses, and he’s out to derail Schofield’s rise.

Schofield’s motivated by more than boxing — he and his father were unhoused for a time, and the kid’s fought his way out of it all. He’s 21 with KO power, fast hands, and zero hesitation. But Farmer’s message is blunt: “I’m knocking him out to teach him a lesson.”

Curiel vs. Rodriguez could steal the show — Mexico vs. Uruguay, both undefeated

Golden Boy’s Raul “Cugar” Curiel (15-0-1, 13 KOs) is a live one. A decorated amateur with Olympic pedigree, Curiel’s coming off a war with Alexis Rocha that ended in a draw — but boosted his stock. He’s now WBC #4, and gunning for a title.

Facing him is Uruguay’s Victor Ezequiel “Latigo” Rodriguez (16-0-1, 9 KOs), another undefeated fighter with range, patience, and nothing to lose. It’s a classic “step up” for both — and one of those 50-50s that could explode.

Curiel says it best: “I’ll be looking for a knockout. Then a world title.”

Zurdo vs. Dorticós is a real fight — legit belts, real power, top contenders

Forget the circus — this is the real main event for boxing fans. Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (47-1, 30 KOs) holds both the WBO and WBA belts at cruiserweight and hasn’t lost since his move up from 168. Dorticós (27-2, 25 KOs) is Cuba’s steel-chinned bomber and a former IBF and WBA champ. He’s the mandatory challenger — and he’s got the power to make Ramirez think twice before coasting.

Holm returns to boxing — faces unbeaten prospect Vega in comeback clash

Holly Holm (33-2-3, 9 KOs), one of the greatest women’s combat sports athletes ever, is back. After years in MMA, she returns to boxing for the first time since 2013. Her opponent? Mexico’s undefeated Yolanda “Pitayita” Vega (10-0, 1 KO), a slick, young fighter with real ambition and nothing to lose. It’s 10 rounds at lightweight over two-minute rounds — and Holm’s legacy is on the line.

Avious Griffin debuts for MVP — big power, big risk

Avious “Tha Underdog” Griffin (17-0, 16 KOs) isn’t shy with his fists — or his intentions. 16 knockouts in 17 wins. Now signed with MVP, he gets a serious test in Julian “Hammer Hands” Rodriguez (23-1, 14 KOs), a Jersey-bred slugger whose only loss came against Jose Pedraza.

This is the type of welterweight fight that shows who’s going up… and who’s getting bounced.

Event Info

Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025

Venue: Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

Start Time: 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 a.m. UK

Broadcaster: LIVE on DAZN PPV

Tickets: Available via Ticketmaster

Main Fight Info