Galal Yafai Dishes Out A Beating Over A Game But Overwhelmed Sunny Edwards – Boxing Results

Tonight in Birmingham, in their years in the making grudge-match, Galal Yafai turned what almost everyone thought was a genuine 50-50 fight going in into a one-sided showcase of the winner’s brilliance. Yafai, after just 9 pro fights, is the WBC interim champ at flyweight, his 6th round TKO win over former IBF champion Sunny Edwards having sent shock-waves through the sport.

(Credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)

Yafai jumped right on Edwards from the opening bell and there was absolutely no let up. Finally, after relentless, two-handed pressure from Yafai had again pinned Edwards on the ropes as he teed off, the third man was moved to dive in and call a halt. The time was 1:10 of round six.

31 year old southpaw Yafai is now 9-0(7), while 28 year old Edwards falls to 21-2(4).

Again, coming in, everyone had this as a pick ’em fight. Instead, Olympic gold medal winner Yafai won every round and he got the stoppage win. Yafai was superb tonight, his speed, power, aggression, accuracy and punch selection, to both head and body, thrilling the crowd and all of us who were watching live.

Edwards either pushed to the ropes or going there to try and find something of a groove in fighting off the ropes, fired in some decent shots on occasion, but it was never close to enough to keep the rampaging Yafai off him. These two, who fought as amateurs so many years ago, had it all to prove tonight, and Yafai proved his standing in spades.

It was great action, albeit of a one-sided nature, and at no time did Yafai take his foot off the gas. Edwards actually did well to last as long as he did, with the younger but more experienced man looking close to being overwhelmed earlier than he actually was. In short, Edwards was beaten up.

The future now for Yafai seems unlimited. With no flaws in his game tonight – and to say again, this in a fight that nobody could pick a winner from going in – Yafai could be the king of the flyweights. The big fights will now come, and maybe Yafai can move up a division (or two) as he further chases greatness.

But for now, Yafai can celebrate his win over old amateur rival Edwards, a fine fighter who, on this night, proved to be no match for Yafai. Edwards all but announced his retirement in his post-fight interview. The future now belongs to Galal Yafai.