Fury Vs. Wilder – The Most Needless Trilogy In Heavyweight Championship History?

When a fan takes a look back at the great heavyweight trilogies, he or she will find that there was a genuine need, at times an all-out demand, for the third fight between the two rivals – there was a need for closure, to find out, once and for all, who was the better man. With Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder there is no such need or demand.





In fact, who on earth, aside from Wilder (who really is fast going down as one of the most delusional fighters of modern times, to say nothing about his poor sportsmanship; making excuse after excuse for his stoppage loss to Fury as he has done and is still doing) wants to see Fury Vs. Wilder III? We’re going to get it, most likely, as Wilder has exercised his rematch clause. But is there anyone out there (again, aside from Wilder) who can make any case, even a miniscule one, for anything other than another Fury win?

Fury, most fans agreed, should have had his hand raised at the conclusion of the first fight he had with Wilder, instead the December 2018 fight being declared a draw. But there was no doubt in the rematch, not a single shred. Wilder was as badly manhandled by Fury as Tyrell Biggs was by Mike Tyson.





So will Fury-Wilder III taking place assure this particular heavyweight trilogy its unique place in boxing history: that of the single most pointless one in big man history?

Ali and Frazier, of course they needed to fight a third fight, one-and-one as they were. Bowe and Holyfield, of course there had to be a third fight. Ali-Norton, the same. Patterson and Johansson, the same again. But to repeat, not so with Fury and Wilder. At a time when the heavyweight division is so hot, with so many potentially great match-ups to be made – Fury-Joshua, Fury-Whyte, Fury-Ruiz – why is precious time being taken up by the needless and one-sided upcoming spectacle that will be Fury beating up Wilder again?

Why the third fight rematch clause was put into place ahead of the February 22 fight between Fury and Wilder now looks like a pretty good question (of course hindsight is a beautiful thing). Sure, it would have proven to have made sense if fight-two had been another close (ish) one, with the question, who is the better fighter between the two, still being asked. But now, we have what basically amounts to a waste of time fight to “look forward to.” Ask yourself this – who on earth will pay good money to see Fury beat up on Wilder again?





There is a reason the great trilogies took place and are cherished by fight fans.