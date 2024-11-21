Fury vs Usyk 2: Is Tyson’s Weight a Major Concern for the Rematch?

Tyson Fury was pictured today with his trainer, Sugarhill Steward, preparing for his rematch with WBA, WBC, and WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in 30 days on December 21st on DAZN PPV at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

Fury (34-1-1,24 KOs) looks like he’s still carrying around the same extra weight around his midsection that he had during the kickoff press conference. In their previous fight, Fury weighed 262 lbs, which is light for him, but he was still flabby. In the two pictures of Fury taken today, he’s got a pot belly, showing that he’s not watched his calorie intact nor done enough cardio to trim off the weight.

There’s no difference. What this shows is that the 36-year-old Gypsy King Fury isn’t putting in much effort in weight management and is going to come in heavier, hoping to use his size to win. If that’s Fury’s game plan, he’s asking for trouble because Usyk is NOT Deontay Wilder, a fighter that he leaned on to wear down.

We saw Fury’s attempt at mauling Usyk in their fight earlier on May 18th, and it wasn’t effective. Usyk shoved Fury away each time he tried to hold. He pushed Fury really hard, and it was clear that he couldn’t hold with the strength that Usyk showed when shoving.

Despite being outweighed by 38 1/2 pounds, Usyk appeared to be stronger than Fury and shoved him away each time he attempted to hold.

Why didn’t Fury put in the work to get down to a manageable weight for him? He knew that he needed to be spry for the rematch after the way Usyk dominated him in their previous fight, and it seemed strange that he’d come into the second fight semi-obese.

It could be the money. Fury has a fortune estimated to be $140 million, and his purse for the rematch with Usyk is reportedly $100 million. After this fight, win or lose, Fury’s net worth will be a quarter of a billion, and he’ll likely double that number with two fights against Anthony Joshua.

When you’ve got the cash that Fury has, it’s got to be hard to stay dedicated and deny oneself the pleasure of eating and enjoying trips. Who has time to train when you’re eating high well and going on year-long vacations?