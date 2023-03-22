Fury-Usyk Not Happening April 29 As Usyk “Shuts Down Camp”

In bad news plenty of people pretty much saw coming, it’s been confirmed that the heavyweight unification showdown between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will NOT be happening on April 29th at Wembley. As per a breaking news story from Mike Coppinger of ESPN.com, the two sides, who had agreed to a 70-30 purse split in favour WBC heavyweight champion Fury, were still unable to come to an agreement regarding “material terms critical to the deal beyond the split.”

Usyk has reportedly “shut down” his training camp and the WBA IBF WBO heavyweight champion is now expected to look for another fight, with Daniel Dubois’ name being spoken of. Who knows what Fury will do next.

The four-belt unification clash could still happen later on this year, but fight fans are far from optimistic at this point. This whole negotiations period has been tiresome for we fans and now we are left with no fight on April 29, this despite the assurances from Fury co-promoter Frank Warren that the fight would go ahead.

Usyk seemingly did all he could do to make the fight happen; the Ukrainian agreeing to Fury’s 70-30 split when most fighters in his position would have balked at such a cash offer. Who knows just what the “material terms crucial to the deal beyond the split” were/are?

Look for Fury to release a video later today, in which he lays into Usyk with a foul-mouthed rant accusing Usyk of “running away.”

Fans will, however, have their own opinion on who is at fault for this fight falling apart. The fight falling apart at least for now – if not for good.