DAZN Official Weights: Kambosos Jr. vs. Wyllie – For Saturday in Sydney

George Kambosos Jr. and Jake Wyllie made weight for their light welterweight clash this Saturday, March 22nd, with the main card starting at 4 AM ET, 7 PM AEDT at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

Kambosos weighed 139 1/4 lbs, and his 24-year-old replacement opponent, Wyllie, weighed 139 1/2 lbs. This is the former unified lightweight champion George’s first fight back since being knocked out in the 11th round by Vasily Lomachenko in Perth, Australia, on May 12th last year.

Quiet Weigh-In

Ticket sales are rumored to be underwhelming for Saturday’s Kambosos-Wyllie event, suggesting that Kambosos’ star has dimmed in Australia. Unlike UK fans, who back losers, sticking with them, it doesn’t appear that Aussies are as tolerant.

Today’s weigh-in looked like a ghost town, with no reaction from the media covering the event. When an animated Kambosos began pointing to the media, stabbing his finger into the air to make a point about some of them “disrespecting” him, there wasn’t a peep. He’s lost a lot of fans due to the downward spiral his career has been in since 2022.

Promoter Eddie Hearn rallying behind the smiling, 24-year-old Jake Wyllie, talking about him changing his life financially with a win on Saturday, and wanting to use him as the opponent for IBF light welterweight champion Richardson Hitchins is a sign that he feels he’s someone that can develop into an attraction in Australia.

Kambosos had his time, and it looks like he’s done. His 1-3 record in his last four fights is a pretty good indication that he has nothing left. I wonder if Hearn regrets using Kambosos as the headliner for this event rather than Skye Nicolson.

“Disrespect” Claim