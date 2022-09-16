Frank Warren Confirms Contracts For Fury Fight Were Sent To Joshua Yesterday

Promoter Frank Warren, writing in his regular column for The Star, has confirmed the contracts for the massive Tyson Fury fight was sent to Anthony Joshua and his team yesterday, and that AJ will have received the contracts this morning. Now, Warren writes, “we wait for them to go through them and sign so we can get one of British boxing’s biggest events on.”

Joshua, via an announcement from 258, agreed to “all terms” for the fight, to take place on December 3. Now, Joshua simply needs to put pen to paper and sign the contract. Yes, it should be that simple. Warren says “all our side is on board for this fight.” Assuming there is nothing in the no-doubt very long and somewhat complicated contract papers that will come as a shock or a surprise to Joshua and his team – and Warren says he doesn’t anticipate any problems at all in this regard – the huge fight should get done.

This is the closest we’ve ever been to seeing this huge all-British heavyweight showdown and, not wanting to tempt fate, it does seem as though it WILL happen. Warren and others feel this one will very possibly be the biggest boxing event ever held in the UK, and the live gate and PPV numbers promise to be enormous. Already, there has been speculation over what the PPV price for the fight will be here in the UK – with some people suggesting the price-tag may be hiked to around £30 or more.

But we will pay it and the promoters know it. Who will want to miss this fight? With a little over 11 weeks to promote the fight (not that it needs any additional promoting or hyping up), it’s easy to predict plenty of fun and games as far as trash-talk and insults go; especially from the always-vocal Fury. The head-to-heads will be fun, as will the face-offs and the pressers.

With the contracts now in Joshua’s hands (and those of his legal team), we can realistically expect an official announcement next week, if not before. Hopefully, this announcement will be one that confirms Joshua has signed on for the biggest fight of the year.