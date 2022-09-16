Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin III – weigh-in results from Las Vegas

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez weighed in at 167.4 pounds for his trilogy fight against Gennadiy Golovkin on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas & live on DAZN. Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) weighed in at a career-high of 167.8 lbs.

Golovkin showed no signs of being drained like he’d looked at the last several weigh-ins in the last three years.

Perhaps Eddie Hearn is correct about the added weight doing Golovkin some good. We’ll out on Saturday night if Golovkin has added strength and endurance because he’s going to need it to get the victory over Canelo.

“Not new. The same as always,” said Golovkin about what he saw in his face-off with Canelo. “If you’re a real boxing fan, you know who the real champion is.”

Golovkin’s message to the crowd suggests that he’s not happy about what happened in his two previous fights with Canelo in terms of the scoring. He still feels he deserved to win both contests, so it’s not surprising that he sees himself as the “real champion.”

If Golovkin can win this fight, he’ll even the score with Canelo partially and likely earn himself a fourth fight. To get the victory, Golovkin is going to need to do something really special because this is Canelo’s venue, and he’s the A-side.

“That’s what I want. It’s not going to be easy. He’s a great fighter. I want to finish it within 12 rounds,” said Canelo.

In the co-feature, WBC super flyweight champion Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez weighed in at 114.8 lbs for his title defense against veteran Israel Gonzalez. For his part, Gonzalez weighed in at 114.6 lbs.

The two had a long stare-down that was interrupted finally by Hearn, who had to break them. As Bam walked away, he was smiling at Gonzalez as if to let him know what was in store for him on Saturday night.

“He can stare all he wants, but on Saturday night, he’s going to see that I’m something special,” said Bam Rodriguez. “It’s not going 12 rounds.

“I feel I work better under pressure, and the pressure that I put on myself is to end this inside 12 rounds,” said Canelo Alvarez about his goal to KO Gennadiy Golovkin on Saturday night.

“It’s going to be difficult, but that’s what I want to accomplish on Saturday night,” Canelo said about his desire to stop GGG.