Frank Martin lacks confidence to call out top fighters says Rolly Romero

Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero didn’t like the lack of confidence that Frank Martin (17-0, 12 KOs) showed on Saturday night, half-heartedly calling out the top lightweights in the division by speaking about them collectively instead of singling them out one by one following his 12 round unanimous decision over Michel Rivera (24-1, 14 KOs) at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

Romero feels that Martin looked wishy-washy with his studdering call out of the top 135-pounders in the division after his win over Rivera in a WBA title eliminator.

Martin should have put some authority in his voice by calling out undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney and WBA secondary champ Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis.

The Errol Spence Jr promoted Martin looked like he had stage fright, like someone giving a speech for the first time in class and falling apart when facing his classmates while fumbling through his disorganized notes.

Martin won the fight by a 12 round unanimous decision by scores of 120-107, 117-110, and 118-109.

“Michel Rivera is weight drained. He can’t be at that weight no more. You could tell from the first round,” said Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero to Fighthype, reacting to Frank Martin’s win over Michel Rivera on Saturday night.

“The mother f***er was breathing hard from the first round. He just looks like that right now. He’s a big dude. He was fighting at 144, 148. He’s a big dude.

“He looked good,” said Rolly when asked his view about Frank Martin. “If he had power, he would have stopped Michel. Michel is already chinny.

“He’s snappy, but his power isn’t like. If he had power, he would have stopped Michel. I’m not a lightweight no more. They’re trying to say this s**t because I’m moving up.

“At the end of it, he [Martin] didn’t even sound confident. He’s like, ‘Anyone can get it. Ah.’ Bro, you freeze. Like with me, when I call someone out, ‘I want this mother f***ker. I want this mother f***ker.’ He [Martin] doesn’t truly want it with those fighters.

“I don’t really care too much about him. I like him as a person. He doesn’t really have a personality. But he doesn’t get in the way of anything.

“What am I going to say to him? His eyes look like a fish,” said Rolly about Errol Spence. “If a fight is going to happen, it’s going to happen.”