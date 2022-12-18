Vincent Astrolabio Keeps KO Promise To Manny Pacquiao In Halting Potapov

Going into last night’s IBF bantamweight title fight elimination bout, 25 year old Vincent Astrolabio made a promise to his promoter, the legendary Manny Pacquiao. Going up against Nikolai Potapov, Astrolabio had promised Manny he would score a knockout win as a birthday gift to Pac Man, who celebrated his 44th birthday yesterday, December 17th.

And, on the Frank Martin-Michel Rivera card in Las Vegas last night, Astrolabio sure delivered as promised. Looking fast and sharp, Astrolabio dropped Potapov in the opening round, he was credited with another knockdown in round five when Potapov elected to take a knee. And then, in round six, the Filipino warrior closed the show with the KO he had predicted – promised.

Now 18-3(13), Astrolabio will likely get a shot at the soon to be vacated (by Naoya Inoue) IBF 118 pound title, this in a fight with former champ Emmanuel Rodriguez next. Potapov falls to 23-3-1(11) and it could be a long road back for him.

Speaking of Manny Pacquiao, although the all-time great is now 44,years of age there is talk of Pac Man fighting again, and not just in the form of an exhibition bout. Pacquiao has shown, in the gym and in his recent exhibition bout with DK Yoo, that he still has fast hands, accuracy and zest. There has even been talk, coming from Manny himself, that he could fight the likes of Terence Crawford and Errol Spence.

We all pretty much hope this does not prove to be the case. Pacquiao should stick to promoting guys like Astrolabio, the next generation of Filipino boxers coming through. The sport sure has changed a good deal since Pacquiao’s prime years, though. These days, the best of the best are more and more inclined to box just once a year. This was basically unthinkable back when Pac Man was fighting genuine super fights to the tune of two or three a year every year.

Maybe Pacquiao wishes to fight again in an effort at rekindling those glory days.