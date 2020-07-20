Floyd Mayweather Vs. Takashi Uchiyama In The Works For Exhibition In Japan

Email WhatsApp 168 Shares

It looks as though Floyd Mayweather will fight another smaller guy in his next exhibition bout. According to eFIGHT, plans are in place for Mayweather to face former WBA 130 pound champ Takashi Uchiyama, as soon as the bout is permitted, the coronavirus still making travel to Japan an issue (even for the super-rich “Money,” who has his own private jet).

It’s no secret Mayweather is looking to engage in further exhibition bouts, the “easy money” simply proving irresistable to the 43 year old all-time great. Floyd pocketed a bundle for his easy night’s work with Tenshin Nasukawa, who he stopped inside a round in Japan on New Year’s Eve 2018. The exhibition with Uchiyama will be promoted by RIZIN, and promoter Nobuyuki Sakakibara told Japanese media how “exciting” the bout will be.

“Mayweather versus Takashi Uchiyama is the most exciting,” he said. “There are various problems such as immigration, opponents, money, etc. But communication with the person is progressing nicely. I expect the possibility.”

But will the fans have any real interest in this bout? Once again, Mayweather will have a significant weight advantage over his opponent, with Floyd also being taller than Uchiyama, with a longer reach as well. Uchiyama, known as “Kid Dynamite,” was a fearsome puncher in his prime, scoring 20 KO’s from his 24 wins (two losses and a draw), but the 40 year old has not fought since losing two fights back-to-back to Jezreel Corrales in 2016 – being stopped inside two-rounds in the first fight, and losing a close decision in the return.

Mayweather may well prove a big hit in Japan once again, but it seems U.S fight fans will take a pass with regards to this, yet another fight that has a loaded deck in favor of Mayweather. Another quick win for Floyd? Very possibly. Put it this way – no way does Mayweather lose to Uchiyama. Not a chance.

Again, easy money for the man who can seemingly never get his hands on enough of the stuff.