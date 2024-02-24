Floyd Mayweather Turns 47 Today, And He Says He’s “Still The Face Of Boxing”

Who is ‘the face of boxing?’ It’s a serious question and no easy one to answer. Some fans may say Canelo Alvarez is the man, while others point to Tank Davis. Or maybe Terence Crawford is your pick? Another guy instead? It’s a tough one. But a “retired” great who today celebrates his 47th birthday, says HE is “still the face of boxing.”

That’s right, the self-proclaimed “T.B.E,” Floyd “Money” Mayweather, says he is still the FOB. Speaking as a guest on The Pivot Podcast, the 50-0 man had the following to say:

“I’m really still the face of boxing. I’m appreciative for guys like Sugar Ray Robinson, Muhammad Ali and Sugar Ray Leonard – so many guys who paved the way for me. But there’s only one Floyd Mayweather. These fighters are not better than me.”

Well, do you agree with Floyd, this on his given statement regarding himself still being the FOB, and, certainly more controversially, on his insistence that the two Sugar Rays and “The Greatest” are not better than him? Mayweather has plenty of fans and supports, people who agree with him and buy into the “T.B.E” claims. But the best ever, really? Better than Robinson, Ali and Leonard (to rank the three all-time greats in order of greatness)?

It’s fine for Mayweather to have this opinion, as we know, all fighters have to possess such an ego to be able to reach the top. But should so many fans be so willing to agree with Mayweather? The best defensive fighter ever, Mayweather may well be, as well as one of the most dedicated fighters ever when it comes to putting in the constant work in the gym and out on the road; have we ever seen Mayweather tired in any fight? No. While even when he was pushing age 40, Mayweather’s defensive abilities remained razor-sharp.

But again, better than Robinson, Ali and Leonard?

Mayweather didn’t have to fight 15 rounds, he didn’t have to cope with as hectic a schedule as Robinson and Ali (Leonard, as special as he was, fought sparingly, with “Sugar” having numerous layoffs) – and then there’s the subject of quality of opposition faced and beaten. Mayweather has a glittering CV for sure, but are wins over Diego Corrales, a past their best trio comprising of Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao and Shane Mosley, a still-green Canelo Alvarez, and a too small Juan Manuel Marquez, really greater than these wins for Robinson: Jake LaMotta, Gene Fullmer, Carmen Basilio, Randolph Turpin, Kid Gavilan, and Tommy Bell?

Maybe you think they are.

How do Floyd’s best wins stack up against these epic wins for Ali: Sonny Liston, George Foreman, Joe Frazier, Cleveland Williams (albeit a past his best version), Ernie Terrell, Ken Norton, Ron Lyle, and Earnie Shavers?

Or these massive wins for Leonard: Roberto Duran, Thomas Hearns, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Wilfred Benitez?

Again, Mayweather is not without his supporters, and plenty of people do agree with Floyd when he says he is the GOAT? But there are plenty of other folks who disagree, and quite strongly.

How do YOU rate Mayweather in comparison with Sugar Ray Robinson, Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard? To say nothing of ring immortals such as Henry Armstrong, Ezzard Charles, Roberto Duran, Julio Cesar Chavez, Roy Jones Jr, Harry Greb, Sam Langford, Willie Pep……..it would be easy to carry on. Mayweather’s boast is indeed a huge one, as he himself must know and appreciate deep down.