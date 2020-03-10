Floyd Mayweather Says Terence Crawford Is The Pound-for-Pound Best Fighter Today

“Retired” superstar Floyd Mayweather is still on his UK tour, speaking, meeting and greeting with fight fans. Throughout the heckling and the cheers, Floyd has entertained fans who paid the dough to see him in person and to listen to him. Mayweather has spoken on a number of issues during his tour, and yesterday, as filmed by IFL TV, Mayweather gave his opinion on who the best fighter in the world is right now, pound-for-pound.





Mayweather, when asked this question, first stated how in his opinion the most exciting fighter in the world today is Gervonta Davis. Mayweather said he isn’t just saying this because he is close to “Tank,” that the unbeaten 25 year old really is the most exciting fighter out there right now. As for who the P-4-P best is, Mayweather said Terence Crawford.

Agree with Floyd or disagree?





Davis, 23-0(22) has certainly given us some impressive fights, some exciting fights. Last time out, Davis had a way tougher time than expected in beating Yuriorkis Gamboa, while before that, “Tank” reeled off two earlier 2019 KO’s. Davis, if he can keep himself out of trouble outside of the ring, may well go on to become a real star.

As for Crawford as P-4-P number-one, plenty of people do agree with Mayweather. Crawford, 36-0(27) and a three-weight world champion, has enormous skills and talent, but has “Bud” had his defining fight yet? It’s tough for some to rank Crawford above other special fighters such as Canelo Alvarez, Vasyl Lomachenko and Errol Spence. Have these three fighters faced better overall quality of opposition compared to Crawford?

We need to see Crawford, who is already 32 and has no next fight set, fight the best, that means Spence when he returns, maybe Manny Pacquiao (himself still right up there in the P-4-P charts, even at age 41), maybe Shawn Porter, and maybe Danny and Mikey Garcia. Until he has beaten at least a couple of these fighters, Crawford will not have full support in terms of being the P-4-P best.





But Crawford has Mayweather’s support, and that will surely mean a whole lot to the reigning WBO welterweight champ.