Floyd Mayweather Named Fighter Of The Decade By BWAA; First Fighter To Recieve Joe Louis Award

To no-one’s big surprise, Floyd Mayweather was named The Fighter Of the Decade by The Boxing Writers Association of America. Mayweather, who is 50-0, won ten fights over the years 2010 to 2019 (last boxing in 2017, in his heavily hyped fight with MMA star Conor McGregor) – including victories over Manny Pacquiao and Canelo Alvarez.





Mayweather is the first fighter to be awarded the prestigious Joe Louis Fighter of the Decade trophy. Some boxing people (such as Bob Arum) feel Pacquiao was the Fighter of the Decade, with others feeling Canelo deserves the honor, but not too many fans are in any way angry at Floyd getting the award. Canelo, Pacquiao, Miguel Cotto and Shane Mosley, all decisioned by Mayweather, are Hall of Fame material, so there is no denying the magnitude of Floyd’s big and important wins.

Mayweather took to social media to express his sincere thanks for the award:

“Thank you to the Boxing Writers Association of America for voting me Fighter of the Decade,” Mayweather wrote. “I am honored to be recognized by the media who covered my career throughout its many decades. Boxing has been a part of my life since I was two years old and I dedicated my life to it and gave it my all. I trained hard, showed up for every one of my fights and did my job successfully each and every time. To retire undefeated and achieve what I did in the sport is not only a gift to myself, but to the fans and most importantly, my team and family. I certainly didn’t do it alone and I appreciate anyone who played a part in it.”





But is Mayweather really retired? Fans have read how “Money” has done some kind of deal with UFC giant Dana White, with the strong possibility of Mayweather fighting, in some kind of bout, later on this year. We may not have seen the final chapter in Mayweather’s long career just yet. Are YOU looking forward to seeing Mayweather back in the ring?