Floyd Mayweather Flattens Asakura In Two Rounds In Exhibition Showcase

Floyd “Money” Mayweather picked up a bundle, and a second round KO victory, in Japan yesterday. Facing MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura, the 45 year old legend dropped and stopped his foe with a big right hand to the head in round two, this after Asakura had had the nerve to open up and actually land a few shots on Mayweather, even wobbling the self-proclaimed “T.B.E” as he did so.

Mayweather clinched, and he was then all-business, opening up with shots before landing a right cross to the head put the local hero down. 30 year old Asakura failed to get back up in time as referee Kenny Bayless counted to ten, this as the bell had gone to end the two-minute round, and the third man waved it off. Mayweather pocketed a reported $20 million for his night’s work; the fight having been scheduled for just three rounds at two minutes each.

Floyd Mayweather wasted no time with a second round KO of Mikuru Asakura 💥 🎥 @rizin_English pic.twitter.com/Gl45hGUnKI — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 25, 2022

Fellow legend and all-time great Manny Pacquiao was in the audience, ostensibly there to support Asakura, yet plenty of people have not failed to suggest the fact that Mayweather and Pacquiao being in Japan at the same time is no coincidence, that it means something, as in another fight between the two, with maybe another Mayweather exhibition affair in the works.

Mayweather, to be fair, did put on a short and sweet show last night, the crowd loving it as their guy Asakura actually managed to land a few shots, a counter right certainly getting Mayweather’s attention. Mayweather, his body not nearly as toned as when he was in his fighting prime, thanked the fans from Japan.

“I would like to thank the whole country of Japan; unbelievable country, unbelievable people,” Mayweather said in victory.

Mayweather had stated before last night’s affair that he will be fighting Conor McGregor in a return meeting next year. However, McGregor has since tweeted how he is “not interested;” later going further, stating how Mayweather is “full of s**t.” One thing is clear, though – Mayweather’s exhibition tour will carry on for some time. It is, as Floyd says himself, fun making easy money.