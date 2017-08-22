Latest Floyd Mayweather/Conor McGregor Boxing Betting Odds and Ends

Odds courtesy of Bovada, (www.Bovada.lv, Twitter: @BovadaLV).
Miscellaneous Props
Who will have more people with them during the fight walkout?
Floyd Mayweather -175 (4/7)
Conor McGregor +125 (5/4)
Which fighter will have a longer fight walkout?
Floyd Mayweather -155 (20/31)
Conor McGregor +110 (11/10)
***Calculated from the first note of the entrance music until the fighter gets one foot on the mat.
Will Floyd Mayweather wear a “The Money Team” hat during the fight walkout?
Yes -400 (1/4)
No +250 (5/2)
Will Lil Wayne wear a shirt during the fight walkout?
Yes -230 (10/23)
No +160 (8/5)
Will Nate Diaz walk out with Floyd Mayweather?
Yes +115 (23/20)
No -160 (5/8)
Will Justin Bieber walk out with Floyd Mayweather?
Yes +300 (3/1)
No -500 (1/5)
Total Donald Trump Tweets on the day of the fight
Over 6.5 -155 (20/31)
Under 6.5 +110 (11/10)
***Calculated from 00:00 to 23:59 UTC/GMT -8 hours (Pacific Standard Time). Combined @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS
Will either corner throw in towel?
Yes +800 (8/1)
No -2500 (1/25)
Will either fighter lose their mouthpiece during the fight?
Yes +425 (17/4)
No -850 (2/17)
Who will be the first fighter to bleed?
Floyd Mayweather +275 (11/4)
Conor McGregor -450 (2/9)
Will there be a Boxing Rematch in 2018?
Yes +450 (9/2)
No -900 (1/9)
Which fight will end first?
Mayweather vs McGregor -600 (1/6)
Alvarez vs Golovkin +350 (7/2)
Will Conor McGregor fight in the UFC in 2017?
Yes +125 (5/4)
No -175 (4/7)
Will there be a MMA Rematch in 2018?
Yes +2000 (20/1)
No -10000 (1/100)
Cross-Sport Props
What will there be more of?
Total Knockdowns by Conor McGregor -140 (5/7)
Total Home Runs by Giancarlo Stanton on Aug 26 EVEN (1/1)
What will there be more of?
Total Punches landed by Conor McGregor in the Fight -140 (5/7)
Total Points in the Margin of Victory of Stanford vs Rice EVEN (1/1)
What will there be more of?
Total Runs in the Twins vs Blue Jays game on Aug 26 -140 (5/7)
Completed Rounds in the Fight EVEN (1/1)
What Will there be more of?
Total runs in the Mariners vs Yankees game on Aug 26 -140 (5/7)
Completed Rounds in the Fight EVEN (1/1)
What Will there be more of?
Strikeouts by Madison Bumgarner on Aug 26 EVEN (1/1)
Completed Rounds in the Fight -140 (5/7)
What Will there be more of?
Strikeouts by Cole Hamels on Aug 26 +180 (9/5)
Completed Rounds in the Fight -260 (5/13)
What Will there be more of?
Strikeouts by Sonny Gray on Aug 26 +160 (8/5)
Completed Rounds in the Fight -230 (10/23)