Latest Floyd Mayweather/Conor McGregor Boxing Betting Odds and Ends

Odds courtesy of Bovada, (www.Bovada.lv, Twitter: @BovadaLV).

Miscellaneous Props


Who will have more people with them during the fight walkout?

Floyd Mayweather         -175     (4/7)
Conor McGregor           +125     (5/4)

Which fighter will have a longer fight walkout?

Floyd Mayweather         -155     (20/31)
Conor McGregor           +110     (11/10)


***Calculated from the first note of the entrance music until the fighter gets one foot on the mat.

Will Floyd Mayweather wear a “The Money Team” hat during the fight walkout?

Yes      -400     (1/4)
No        +250     (5/2)

 

Will Lil Wayne wear a shirt during the fight walkout?

Yes      -230     (10/23)
No        +160     (8/5)

 

Will Nate Diaz walk out with Floyd Mayweather?

Yes      +115     (23/20)
No        -160     (5/8)

 

Will Justin Bieber walk out with Floyd Mayweather?

Yes      +300     (3/1)
No        -500     (1/5)

 

Total Donald Trump Tweets on the day of the fight

Over     6.5        -155     (20/31)
Under   6.5        +110     (11/10)

***Calculated from 00:00 to 23:59 UTC/GMT -8 hours (Pacific Standard Time). Combined @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS

 

Will either corner throw in towel?

Yes      +800     (8/1)
No        -2500    (1/25)

Will either fighter lose their mouthpiece during the fight?

Yes      +425     (17/4)
No        -850     (2/17)

 

Who will be the first fighter to bleed?

Floyd Mayweather         +275     (11/4)
Conor McGregor           -450     (2/9)

 

Will there be a Boxing Rematch in 2018?

Yes      +450     (9/2)
No        -900     (1/9)

 

Which fight will end first?

Mayweather vs McGregor          -600     (1/6)
Alvarez vs Golovkin                   +350     (7/2)

 

Will Conor McGregor fight in the UFC in 2017?

Yes      +125     (5/4)
No        -175     (4/7)

 

Will there be a MMA Rematch in 2018?

Yes      +2000   (20/1)
No        -10000 (1/100)

 

Cross-Sport Props

What will there be more of?

Total Knockdowns by Conor McGregor                                      -140      (5/7)
Total Home Runs by Giancarlo Stanton on Aug 26                      EVEN   (1/1)

 

What will there be more of?

Total Punches landed by Conor McGregor in the Fight                -140      (5/7)
Total Points in the Margin of Victory of Stanford vs Rice            EVEN   (1/1)

 

What will there be more of?

Total Runs in the Twins vs Blue Jays game on Aug 26                 -140      (5/7)
Completed Rounds in the Fight                                                  EVEN   (1/1)

What Will there be more of?

Total runs in the Mariners vs Yankees game on Aug 26               -140      (5/7)
Completed Rounds in the Fight                                                  EVEN   (1/1)

 

What Will there be more of?
Strikeouts by Madison Bumgarner on Aug 26                             EVEN   (1/1)

Completed Rounds in the Fight                                                  -140     (5/7)

 

What Will there be more of?

Strikeouts by Cole Hamels on Aug 26                                        +180     (9/5)
Completed Rounds in the Fight                                                  -260     (5/13)

 

What Will there be more of?

Strikeouts by Sonny Gray on Aug 26                                          +160     (8/5)
Completed Rounds in the Fight                                                  -230     (10/23)

 

