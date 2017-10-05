Filip Hrgovic signs with Team Sauerland

Standout amateur star Filip Hrgović has signed a long-term promotional pact with European powerhouse promoter Team Sauerland.

The 25 year-old Croatian joins the professional ranks following a stellar amateur career that saw him claim bronze at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio and gold at the 2015 European Championships in Samokov.





He brings with him a wealth of experience from over 100 amateur bouts and five seasons in AIBA’s World Boxing Series where having won 26 of his 30 fights he is the most successful boxer in the competition’s history.

Explaining his decision to join Team Sauerland, the highly sought after heavyweight said: “They are one of the best promoters in the business and have been for a long time. Team Sauerland have a big tradition in boxing and offered me good conditions to develop myself and to develop my skills.

“It is important to have a strong promoter behind you to guide your career. Team Sauerland have built a lot of world champions in the past. They know how to do their job, and together, I think we can make some big things happen.”

Having started his professional career in style, stopping the experienced Brazilian Raphael Zumbano Love in just 90 seconds last weekend in Riga, Hrgović believes the timing is right for him to turn over and has already set his sights on the biggest prize in boxing.

“I had a very long and successful amateur career with many big achievements but I think now is the right time for me to become a professional,” he said. “I fought a very experience guy in my first fight and I was satisfied with my performance. I think I made a good introduction to the professional game.





‘’My goals are always big and I’m always looking for the biggest achievements so winning the World Heavyweight Championship is now my number one aim, and I believe I will achieve this one day.’’

Hrgović will return to action on October 27 in Schwerin, Germany fighting against Pavel Sour (6-0, 5 KOs) in a six-round contest on the undercard of the World Boxing Super Series quarter-final between Juergen Braehmer and Rob Brant.

“I’m really looking forward to fighting again,’’ said Hrgović. “I had a big break between the Olympic Games and my professional career so I can’t wait to get back into the ring. I would like to fight as often as is possible!”

Team Sauerland promoter Kalle Sauerland expressed his delight at securing Hrgović’s signature and says he believes he has signed a future World Champion.

“We have been tracking Filip for the past seven years so it is with great pleasure that we announce his signing today,” said Sauerland. “Filip is a special talent and without a doubt the future of the heavyweight division. He has the potential to become a global star and I believe it is only a matter of time before he is World Champion.”