“Fight is Canceled”: Gervonta Davis’ Instagram Post Sparks Fan Celebration

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis announced on Instagram that his March 1st title defense against Lamont Roach has been canceled. Fans on social media are reacting to the news in celebration, gleeful that this terrible fight is done.

Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) posted a brief message on Instagram, saying, “The fight is f*** cancel.” the excuse of an expletive in his message would suggest that Tank is unhappy, which is strange. He should be glad because NO one wants to see this horrendous fight, and they’ve been trashing it from the day it was first announced.

It is going to look bad on Gervonta’s part if this turns out to be just a game that he’s playing to troll the public to get attention on his fight with Roach, which has only received negative comments. Tank has already told the fans he’s retiring after three fights in 2025. The idea behind that would make fans want to come see him before he goes.

It’s an old trick that fighters and businesses use to bring in sakes with the slogan, ‘Going out of business sale; what they’re really doing is ‘Going out for business’ to trick shoppers.

Update: Lamont Roach hasn’t said a peep to confirm the fight with Tank is canceled for March 1st, and Premier Boxing Champions hasn’t said anything either. This could be another drama episode for Tank Davis, acting out for one reason or another.

This is a fight that isn’t going to sell on PPV other than from Tank’s diehard fans and for those in the Baltimore and Maryland area. Regionally, it might do well, but 500,000 to 1 million people from that area of the East Coast be willing to purchase this fight on PPV? It’s doubtful. Roach is not a star, even in Washington, D.C.

If Tank had ambition and was willing to take risks with his career, he wouldn’t need to cherry-pick light-hitting super featherweights like Roach. he could face the best fighters a lightweight and be confident of winning.