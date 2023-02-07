LIVE On FITE TV: “Fast” Eddie Chambers To Return To The Ring At Age 40

You of course remember former heavyweight contender, former world heavyweight title challenger “Fast” Eddie Chambers. The slick and gifted boxer from Pittsburgh made his mark back in the mid-2000s, with Chambers picking up wins over good fighters such as Derric Rossy, Dominick Guinn, Calvin Brock, Sam Peter, and Alexander Dimitrenko.

Skilled southpaw Chambers also challenged Wladimir Klitschko for the IBF/WBO/Ring Magazine heavyweight titles in March of 2010, with Chambers being stopped in the final round, this via devastating KO.





Chambers boxed just ten times more after the loss to Klitschko, going 7-3, before retiring from the sport in 2016, apparently for keeps, this after an April decision loss to Gerald Washington that year. But now, in a wholly unexpected comeback, Chambers, at age 40, will make his ring return tonight.

Chambers, 42-5(23) will face Corey Williams tonight, in Nashville, Tennessee. Chambers weighed-in at 226 pounds and he seems to be in very good physical condition. Williams, who is currently 6-13-2(4), tipped-in substantially heavier at a fraction above 305 pounds.

Who knows what we can expect from tonight’s fight, or from Chambers’ comeback in general, come to that? Seven years is a lifetime in the sport of boxing and Chambers, who was reliant on his reflexes and speed when he was fighting, will likely need some months and a number of fights to fully rid himself of the rust he will obviously have picked up during the long layoff. Who knows how far Chambers sees himself going in this comeback?

But Chambers, a good guy who was always easy to root for, can hopefully do something here. Chambers actually boxed as a cruiserweight shortly before his apparent permanent retirement, with “Fast” Eddie dropping a decision in a fight with Thabiso Mchunu. It seems the comeback fights Chambers has will be at heavyweight.

Let’s see how far Chambers can go in this, to repeat, wholly unexpected ring return. Good luck to him. People are often quick to ask why a fighter of advanced years is coming back, with the cynics instantly thinking the fighter is broke and this is why he is returning to the ring. Let’s hope this is not the case here.



