Fans Speculating Over What Canelo’s “Important Announcements” Could Be Tomorrow – Retirement?

As fight fans have read, Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez has preceded some big news, a possible bombshell, by giving us the teasing news of how he will be “making important announcements about his career” tomorrow. Canelo will appear on TV Azteca to make his announcements. And you see how it reads “announcements,” so it figures to be more than just one big career move that will be announced tomorrow.

And fan speculation is pretty rife right now. Just what might Canelo, 60-2-2(39) and a world champion at four weights (154, 160, 168, 175) tell us all tomorrow?

The top theories seem to be the following:

Retirement from the sport.

This would of course be just one announcement, and a very big one. But might Canelo, who is filthy rich, who has accomplished so, so much, and who some people have suggested has lost the intensity and the hunger for the sport he once had, have decided the time is right to hang ’em up? It’s possible and a retirement announcement cannot be ruled out. Canelo has had a heck of a lot of fights, he turns 34 in July, and Alvarez has a whole lot of things to do aside from fighting to keep him busy. Canelo will not be bored when he does retire, whenever that is.

A fight with either Terence Crawford, Jaime Munguia, or David Benavidez.

If Canelo does not retire, his announcement will be that of his next opponent. There has been plenty of talk about a possible fight between Canelo and current pound-for-pound best Terence Crawford, while so many fans have put pressure on Canelo to fight either David Benavidez or Jaime Munguia, the former especially. Might Canelo announce tomorrow how he is giving the fans what they want? Cinco de Mayo is fast approaching, so Canelo should know who his next dance partner is by now. If he has one, that is.

A move up to cruiserweight.

Canelo supposedly was interested in a fight that would see him try and win a fifth world title in as many weights, with him to go for a belt at cruiserweight. But Canelo was beaten by Dmitry Bivol in a second fight at light heavyweight around this time, and such talk stopped. Might Canelo, as he closes in on the end of his great career, have decided that he does want a cruiserweight belt strapped around his waist after all?

All we can do until tomorrow is do what we have been doing, and that’s speculate. After such a build-up, let’s hope Canelo’s news proves to be worth hearing.