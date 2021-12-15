Fan-Favourite Alen Babic To Face Little-Known David Spilmont On Saturday’s Manchester Card

Unbeaten, always entertaining and hungry for big fights, Alen “The Savage” Babic has an opponent for this Saturday night in Manchester. Speaking with IFL TV, the 30 year old slugger from Croatia confirmed he will face French heavyweight David Spilmont on the card topped by the Joseph Parker-Dereck Chisora rematch. Babic said he doesn’t know anything about Spilmont, just his name. To be fair, fans likely will not know too much about Spilmont themselves.

Spilmont is 30 years of age, he has a so-so 11-7-1(7) pro record and he has fought almost all of his bouts at home. Looking at Spilmont’s record via invaluable site BoxRec, it’s clear he has never met a standout name fighter, with Herve Hubeaux of Belgium likely being his most formidable opponent. Spilmont lost to Nicolas Wamba when he fought for the vacant French heavyweight title. That was back in June of this year and Spilmont has boxed twice since then, going 1-0-1. Spilmont has at least been active, with the Babic fight to be his fifth fight of the year.,

But Babic wants the bigger fights, at both heavyweight and at bridgerweight. Speaking with IFL, Babic, 9-0(9) said he is ranked #3 at bridgerweight and he is aiming for a shot at WBC champ Oscar Rivas (who became the very first bridgerweight champ earlier this year). Babic said he wants to become world champion at the new weight and that he will then move back up to heavyweight.

Since the first time most of us saw Babic in action we knew he was great entertainment and value for money. We also knew we had no idea how far he could go. Two-and-a-half years on from Babic’s pro debut and we still don’t know how far he can go. But we do know this: Babic is a guy to root for. Who out there doesn’t like him! It’s good that “The Savage” will see action on Saturday’s card, as he always brings the heat and he throws a ton of punches. Who knows what kind of a fight Spilmont can put up against Babic, but this fight is better than no fight at all. Credit to Spilmont for agreeing to fight Babic when – according to Babic himself – plenty of other heavyweights are dodging him.

Spilmont has been stopped just twice, so who knows, he might hang around for a few rounds. Babic will be having his fourth fight of the year on Saturday.