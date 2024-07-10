Evander Holyfield Fields Rapid-Fire “Dream Fight” Questions! Tyson-Foreman, Tyson-Frazier, Tyson-Wilder, And More

Fans of “Dream Fight” scenarios will love this one. Living legend Evander Holyfield, the only four-time heavyweight champion in history, spoke with Mail Sport recently, and “The Real Deal” was sent rapid-fire questions asking him who would win from the following fantasy match ups.

Not given too much time to think, with Holyfield not elaborating on his various picks, the all-time great spoke from the heart, very much in a top of his head manner.

Here are the Dream Fights Evander was asked his picks on who would win, along with his answers:

Deontay Wilder Vs. Frank Bruno? Holyfield’s pick: Wilder

Deontay Wilder Vs. Mike Tyson? Holyfield’s pick: Tyson

Mike Tyson Vs. Vitali Klitschko? Holyfield’s pick: Tyson

Mike Tyson Vs. Anthony Joshua? Holyfield’s pick: Tyson

Mike Tyson Vs. Joe Frazier? Holyfield’s pick: Tyson

Mike Tyson Vs. George Foreman? Holyfield’s pick: Tyson

Mike Tyson Vs. Wladimir Klitschko? Holyfield’s pick: Tyson

Mike Tyson Vs. Tyson Fury? Holyfield’s pick: Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson Vs. Oleksandr Usyk? Holyfield’s pick: “(long pause) I don’t know. I don’t exactly know that one.”

Interesting stuff, and of course all fight fans will have their own opinion on who would have come out on top in each of these absolutely fascinating fights. More info, such as date of the mythical fight, and the age of the two fighters at the time of them hooking up, would have been good, but as a quick-fire, FUN interview, this one was great.

And Holyfield’s picks are sure to get fans talking!

For me, I disagree with Holyfield on the Tyson-Foreman fight. Whether it took place in the 1970s or in the 1990s, I go with “Big George.” As for Tyson against Tyson Fury, I absolutely agree with Evander when he says “Iron Mike” would have got the win over his namesake.

Holyfield wasn’t asked for a method of victory when making his picks, but Tyson at his best was a true wrecking machine, one who might – might – have beaten any heavyweight in his path from any era, possibly by KO. Aside from the all wrong for him Foreman, that is!

Please discuss.