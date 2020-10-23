Live on DAZN: Estrada v Cuadras, Chocolatito v Gonzalez & Martinez v Calleros tonight

ESTRADA VS. CUADRAS FIGHT NIGHT TONIGHT! MAIN CARD BEGINS 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT ON DAZN

Tune in tonight to watch the stacked world championship triple-header, featuring Juan Francisco Estrada, Román “Chocolatito” González, and Julio Cesar Martinez, live on DAZN from Azteca Studios in Mexico City, Mexico.

Juan Francisco Estrada (40-3, 27 KOs) will be defending his WBC super flyweight belt in a rematch against fellow Mexican warrior Carlos Cuadras (39-3-1, 27 KOs), as the challenger aims to seek revenge after the pair’s first closely fought battle back in 2017.

Román “Chocolatito” González (49-2, 41 KOs) will be putting his WBA super flyweight title on the line against Israel Gonzalez (25-3, 11 KOs) in an exciting matchup for both fighters.

Julio Cesar Martinez (16-1, 12 KOs) is back on home soil as the 23-year old looks to defend his WBC flyweight strap for the second time this year against Moises Calleros (33-9-1, 17 KOs).

Tonight’s main card will begin at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. Download the DAZN app now to catch all the action live on any device – including smart TVs, smartphones, streaming sticks, tablets, games consoles and PCs. DAZN is currently available in the U.S., as well as Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain and Switzerland.

Diego Pacheco & Otha Jones III Ready for Action TONIGHT

Tonight in Mexico City, two of Split-T Management’s undefeated prospects, super middleweight Diego Pacheco and junior lightweight Otha Jones III will be in action on a card that will be streamed live on DAZN (7 PM ET).

Pacheco (9-0, 7 KOs) of Los Angeles battles Juan Antonio Mendez (12-2-2, 8 KOs) of Mexico, while Jones (5-0, 2 KOs) battles fellow undefeated Kevin Monitel (6-0, 3 KOs) of Mexico. Both bouts are scheduled for six-rounds.

Pacheco, still just 19 years-old continues his upward ascension as he continues to take on quality opposition. He was wins over four undefeated foes, and is coming off a win over 34-fight veteran Oscar Riojas on February 29th.

Pacheco is under the guidance of Tim VanNewhouse.

Pacheco was 167.2 lbs at Thursday’s weigh-in. Mendez was 164.9 lbs

Mendez, 33 years-old, has wins over two undefeated fighters and undefeated in his last four outings. He is coming off a win over Rafael Rocha Merino on November 19th.

The 20 year-old native of Toledo, Ohio, Jones, who was a 21-time National Amateur Champion, looks to raise his mark to 6-0 as he battles an undefeated opponent.

Jones is coming off an impressive 2nd round stoppage over Juan Santiago on January 30th in Miami.

Montiel, 21 years-old, who has wins over Cesar Ramos (4-1) and Pedro Ivan Bernal (2-0), is coming off a Angel Enrique Leal Pacheco on November 16.

Both Jones and Montiel were 130 lbs, at Thursday’s weigh-in.

WBC Super Flyweight & Flyweight World Championships – October 23, 2020 / Mexico City, D.F., Mexico / TV Azteca Studios

MATCHROOM BOXING & ZANFER PROMOTIONS PRESENT:

JUAN FRANCISCO “El Gallo” ESTRADA (Mexico)

WBC Super Flyweight World Champion / 2nd Title Defense

Age: 30 / Date of birth: April 14, 1990

Residence: Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico / Birthplace: Puerto Penasco, Sonora, Mexico

Record: 40-3, 27 KOs / Total rounds: 275 / World championship fights: 8-2, 5 KOs

Height: 5’4″ – 163cm / Reach: 66″ – 168cm / Stance: Right-handed

CARLOS “Principe” CUADRAS (Mexico)

Ranked WBC No. 3 at Super Flyweight

Age: 32 / Date of birth: August 24, 1988

Residence: Tultitlán, México, México / Birthplace: Guamuchil, Sinaloa, México

Record: 39-3-1, 27 KOs / Total rounds: 239 / World championship fights: 7-1, 3 KOs

Height: 5’4″ – 163cm / Reach: 66″ – 168cm / Stance: Right-handed

JULIO CESAR “El Rey” MARTINEZ (Mexico)

WBC Flyweight World Champion / 2nd Title Defense

Age: 25 / Date of birth: January 17, 1995

Residence, birthplace: Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico

Record: 16-1, 1 NC, 12 KOs / Total rounds: 78 / World championship fights: 2-0, 1 NC, 1 KO

Height: 5’2″ – 157cm / Reach: 64″ – 163cm / Stance: Right-handed

MOISES “Taz” CALLEROS (Mexico)

Age: 31 / Date of birth: May 14, 1989

Residence: Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico / Birthplace: Monclova, Coahuila de Zaragoza, Mexico

Record: 33-9-1, 17 KOs / Total rounds: 256 / World championship fights: 0-1

Height: 5’4″ – 163cm / Reach: 68″ – 173cm / Stance: Right-handed

WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.