Live on DAZN: Estrada v Cuadras, Chocolatito v Gonzalez & Martinez v Calleros tonight

ESTRADA VS. CUADRAS FIGHT NIGHT TONIGHT! MAIN CARD BEGINS 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT ON DAZN
Tune in tonight to watch the stacked world championship triple-header, featuring Juan Francisco Estrada, Román “Chocolatito” González, and Julio Cesar Martinez, live on DAZN from Azteca Studios in Mexico City, Mexico.
Juan Francisco Estrada (40-3, 27 KOs) will be defending his WBC super flyweight belt in a rematch against fellow Mexican warrior Carlos Cuadras (39-3-1, 27 KOs), as the challenger aims to seek revenge after the pair’s first closely fought battle back in 2017.
Román “Chocolatito” González (49-2, 41 KOs) will be putting his WBA super flyweight title on the line against Israel Gonzalez (25-3, 11 KOs) in an exciting matchup for both fighters.
Julio Cesar Martinez (16-1, 12 KOs) is back on home soil as the 23-year old looks to defend his WBC flyweight strap for the second time this year against Moises Calleros (33-9-1, 17 KOs).
Tonight’s main card will begin at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. Download the DAZN app now to catch all the action live on any device – including smart TVs, smartphones, streaming sticks, tablets, games consoles and PCs. DAZN is currently available in the U.S., as well as Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain and Switzerland.
Diego Pacheco & Otha Jones III Ready for Action TONIGHT
Tonight in Mexico City, two of Split-T Management’s undefeated prospects, super middleweight Diego Pacheco and junior lightweight Otha Jones III will be in action on a card that will be streamed live on DAZN (7 PM ET).
Pacheco (9-0, 7 KOs) of Los Angeles battles Juan Antonio Mendez (12-2-2, 8 KOs) of Mexico, while Jones (5-0, 2 KOs) battles fellow undefeated Kevin Monitel (6-0, 3 KOs) of Mexico. Both bouts are scheduled for six-rounds.
Pacheco, still just 19 years-old continues his upward ascension as he continues to take on quality opposition. He was wins over four undefeated foes, and is coming off a win over 34-fight veteran Oscar Riojas on February 29th.
Pacheco is under the guidance of Tim VanNewhouse.
Pacheco was 167.2 lbs at Thursday’s weigh-in. Mendez was 164.9 lbs
Mendez, 33 years-old, has wins over two undefeated fighters and undefeated in his last four outings. He is coming off a win over Rafael Rocha Merino on November 19th.
The 20 year-old native of Toledo, Ohio, Jones, who was a 21-time National Amateur Champion, looks to raise his mark to 6-0 as he battles an undefeated opponent.
Jones is coming off an impressive 2nd round stoppage over Juan Santiago on January 30th in Miami.
Montiel, 21 years-old, who has wins over Cesar Ramos (4-1) and Pedro Ivan Bernal (2-0), is coming off a Angel Enrique Leal Pacheco on November 16.
Both Jones and Montiel were 130 lbs, at Thursday’s weigh-in.
WBC Super Flyweight & Flyweight World Championships – October 23, 2020 / Mexico City, D.F., Mexico / TV Azteca Studios
MATCHROOM BOXING & ZANFER PROMOTIONS PRESENT:
JUAN FRANCISCO “El Gallo” ESTRADA (Mexico)
WBC Super Flyweight World Champion / 2nd Title Defense
Age: 30 / Date of birth: April 14, 1990
Residence: Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico / Birthplace: Puerto Penasco, Sonora, Mexico
Record: 40-3, 27 KOs / Total rounds: 275 / World championship fights: 8-2, 5 KOs
Height: 5’4″ – 163cm / Reach: 66″ – 168cm / Stance: Right-handed
CARLOS “Principe” CUADRAS (Mexico)
Ranked WBC No. 3 at Super Flyweight
Age: 32 / Date of birth: August 24, 1988
Residence: Tultitlán, México, México / Birthplace: Guamuchil, Sinaloa, México
Record: 39-3-1, 27 KOs / Total rounds: 239 / World championship fights: 7-1, 3 KOs
Height: 5’4″ – 163cm / Reach: 66″ – 168cm / Stance: Right-handed
WBC SUPER FLYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS
1. Rafael Orono (Venezuela) 1980 – 1981
2. Chulho Kim (Korea) 1981 – 1982
3. Rafael Orono (Venezuela) 1982 – 1983*
4. Payao Pooltarat (+) (Thai) 1983 – 1984
5. Jiro Watanabe (Japan) 1984 – 1986
6. Gilberto Roman (+) (Mexico) 1986 – 1987
7. Santos Laciar (Argentina) 1987
8. Jose Bebis Rojas (Colombia) 1987 – 1988
9. Gilberto Roman (+) (Mex) 1988 – 1989*
10. Nana Konadu (Ghana) 1989 – 1990
11. Sungkil Moon (Korea) 1990 – 1993
12. Jose Luis Bueno (Mexico) 1993 – 1994
13. Hiroshi Kawashima (Japan) 1994 – 1997
14. Gerry Peñalosa (Phil) 1997 – 1998
15. Injoo Cho (Korea) 1998 – 2000
16. Masamori Tokuyama (Jap) 2000 – 2004
17. Katsushige Kawashima (Jap) 2004 – 2005
18. Masamori Tokuyama (Jap) 2005 – 2006 *
19. Cristian Mijares (Mexico) 2006 – 2008
20. Vic Darchinyan (Australia) 2008 – 2010
21. Tomas Rojas (Mexico) (Interim) 2009
22. Vic Darchinyan (Aust) 2009 – 2010*
23. Tomas Rojas (Mexico) 2010 – 2011*
24. Suriyan Por Chockchai (Thai) 2011 – 2012
25. Yota Sato (Japan) 2012 – 2013
26. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (Thai) 2013 – 2014
27. Carlos Cuadras (Mexico) 2014 – 2016
28. Roman Gonzalez (Nic) 2016 – 2017
29. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (Thai) 2017 – 2019*
30. Juan Francisco Estrada (Mex) 2019 –
* Regained
GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE SUPER FLYWEIGHT DIVISION IN WBC HISTORY
24 world champions have been recognized by the WBC, of whom only six have regained the title: Rafael Orono (Venezuela), Gilberto Roman (Mexico), Masamori Tokuyama (Japan), Vic Darchinyan (Australia), Tomas Rojas (Mexico), Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (Thailand).
120 super flyweight world title fights have been held in WBC history.
WBC SUPER FLYWEIGHT TOP 10 CHAMPIONS
1. Gilberto Roman (Mexico)
2. Santos Laciar (Argentina)
3. Jiro Watanabe (Japan)
4. Chulho Kim (Korea)
5. Cristian Mijares (Mexico)
6. Gerry Peñalosa (Philippines)
7. Sungkil Moon (Korea)
8. Rafael Orono (Venezuela)
9. Carlos Cuadras (Mexico)
10. Jose Luis Bueno (Mexico)
MEMORABLE WBC SUPER FLYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHTS
Aug. 24, 2019 Juan Francisco Estrada TKO9 Dewayne Beamon – Hermosillo, Sonora
Apr. 26, 2019 Juan Francisco Estrada W12 Srisaket Sor Rungvisai – Inglewood, California
Feb. 24, 2018 Srisaket Sor Rungvisai W12 Juan Francisco Estrada – Inglewood, California
Sep. 9, 2017 Srisaket Sor Rungvisai KO4 Roman Gonzalez – Carson, California
Mar. 18, 2017 Srisaket Sor Rungvisai W12 Roman Gonzalez – New York, New York
Sep. 10, 2016 Roman Gonzalez W12 Carlos Cuadras – Inglewood, California
May 31, 2014 Carlos Cuadras TW8 Srisaket Sor Rungvisai – Iztacalco, Mexico
Nov. 15, 2013 Srisaket Sor Rungvisai TKO9 Hirofumi Mukai – Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand
Feb. 7, 2009 Vic Darchinyan TKO11 Jorge Arce – Anaheim, California
Aug. 30, 2008 Cristian Mijares TKO3 Chatchai Sasakul – Monterrey, Mexico
Feb. 27, 2006 Masamori Tokuyama W12 Jose Navarro – Osaka, Japan
June 28, 2004 Katsushige Kawashima TKO1 Masamori Tokuyama – Yokohama, Japan
Jan. 2, 2000 In-Joo Cho W12 Gerry Peñalosa – Seoul, South Korea
Nov. 23, 1997 Gerry Peñalosa KO10 Young-Joo Cho – Seongnam City, South Korea
Jan. 18, 1995 Hiroshi Kawashima W12 Jose Luis Bueno – Yokohama, Japan
Nov. 13, 1993 Jose Luis Bueno W12 Sungkil Moon – Pohang City, South Korea
June 9, 1990 Sungkil Moon TKO8 Gilberto Roman – Seoul, South Korea
Jan. 20, 1009 Sungkil Moon TW9 Nana Konadu – Seoul, South Korea
Nov. 7, 1989 Nana Konadu W12 Gilberto Roman – Mexico City, Mexico
Apr. 8, 1988 Gilberto Roman W12 Sugar Baby Rojas – Miami Beach, Florida
May 16, 1987 Santos Laciar TKO11 Gilberto Roman – Reims, France
Mar. 30, 1986 Gilberto Roman W12 Jiro Watanabe – Hyogo, Japan
Jul. 5, 1984 Jiro Watanabe W12 Payao Poontarat – Osaska, Japan
Nov. 27, 1983 Payao Poontarat W12 Rafael Orono – Pattaya, Thailand
May 9, 1983 Rafael Orono W12 Raul Valdez – Caracas, Venezuela
Apr. 22, 1981 Chulho Kim W15 Jiro Watanabe – Seoul, South Korea
Feb. 2, 1980 Rafael Orono W15 Seung-Hoon Lee – Caracas, Venezuela
JULIO CESAR “El Rey” MARTINEZ (Mexico)
WBC Flyweight World Champion / 2nd Title Defense
Age: 25 / Date of birth: January 17, 1995
Residence, birthplace: Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico
Record: 16-1, 1 NC, 12 KOs / Total rounds: 78 / World championship fights: 2-0, 1 NC, 1 KO
Height: 5’2″ – 157cm / Reach: 64″ – 163cm / Stance: Right-handed
MOISES “Taz” CALLEROS (Mexico)
Age: 31 / Date of birth: May 14, 1989
Residence: Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico / Birthplace: Monclova, Coahuila de Zaragoza, Mexico
Record: 33-9-1, 17 KOs / Total rounds: 256 / World championship fights: 0-1
Height: 5’4″ – 163cm / Reach: 68″ – 173cm / Stance: Right-handed
WBC FLYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS
1. Pone Kingpetch (Thai) 1963
2. Hiroyuki Ebihara (Jap) 1963 – 1964
3. Pone Kingpetch (Thai) * 1964 – 1965
4. Salvatore Burruni (Italy) 1965 – 1966
5. Walter McGowan (GB) 1966
6. Chartchai Chionoi (Thai) 1966 – 1969
7. Efren Torres (Mex) 1969 – 1970
8. Chartchai Chionoi (Thai) * 1970
9. Erbito Salavarria (Phil) 1970 – 1971
10. Betulio Gonzalez (Ven) 1972
11. Venice Borkorsor (Thai) 1972 – 1973
12. Betulio Gonzalez (Ven) * 1973 – 1974
13. Shoji Oguma (Jap) 1974 – 1975
14. Miguel Canto (Mex) 1975 – 1979
15. Chan-Hee Park (Kor) 1979 – 1980
16. Shoji Oguma (Japan) * 1980 – 1981
17. Antonio Avelar (Mex) 1981 – 1982
18. Prudencio Cardona (Col) 1982
19. Freddie Castillo (Mex) 1982
20. Eleoncio Mercedes (DR) 1982 – 1983
21. Charlie Magri (GB) 1983
22. Frank Cedeño (Phil) 1983 – 1984
23. Koji Kobayashi (Jap) 1984
24. Gabriel Bernal (Mex) 1984
25. Sot Chitalada (Thai) 1984 – 1988
26. Yong-Kang Kim (Kor) 1988 – 1989
27. Sot Chitalada (Thai) * 1989 – 1991
28. Muangchai Kittikasem (Thai) 1991 – 1992
29. Yuri Arbachakov (Russia) 1992 – 1996
30. Chatchai Sasakul (Thai) 1997 – 1998
31. Manny Pacquiao (Phil) 1998 – 1999
32. Medgoen Singsurat (Thai) 1999 – 2000
33. Malcolm Tunacao (Phil) 2000 – 2001
34. Pongsaklek Wonjongkam (Thai) 2001 – 2007
35. Jorge Arce (Mexico) (Interim) 2005 – 2006
36. Daisuke Naito (Japan) 2007 – 2009
37. P. Wonjongkam (Thai) (Interim) * 2009
38. Koki Kameda (Japan) 2009 – 2010
39. Pong. Wonjongkam (Thai) * 2010 – 2012
40. Sonny Boy Jaro (Phil) 2012
41. Toshiyuki Igarashi (Japan) 2012 – 2013
42. Akira Yaegashi (Japan) 2013 – 2014
43. Roman Gonzalez (Nic) 2014 – 2016
44. Juan Hernandez (Mexico) 2017
45. Daigo Higa (Japan) 2017 – 2018
46. Cristofer Rosales (Nic) 2018
47. Charlie Edwards (GB) 2018 – 2019
48. Julio Cesar Martinez (Mexico) 2019 –
*Regained
WBC TOP 10 FLYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS
1. Miguel Canto (Mexico)
2. Pongsaklek Wonjongkam (Thailand)
3. Chartchai Chionoi (Thailand)
4. Efren Torres (Mexico)
5. Yuri Arbachakov (Russia)
6. Roman Gonzalez (Nicaragua)
7. Sot Chitalada (Thailand)
8. Akira Yaegashi (Japan)
9. Betulio Gonzalez (Venezuela)
10. Shoji Oguma (Japan)
GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE FLYWEIGHT DIVISION IN WBC HISTORY
42 world champions have been recognized by the WBC, of whom only six have regained the title: Pone Kingpetch (Thailand), Chartchai Chionoi (Thailand), Betulio Gonzalez (Venezuela), Shoji Oguma (Japan), Sot Chitalada (Thailand), Pongsaklek Wonjongkam (Thailand).
159 flyweight world title bouts have been held in WBC history.
MEMORABLE WBC FLYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHTS:
Feb. 29, 2020 Julio Cesar Martinez W12 Jay Harris – Frisco, Texas
Dec. 20, 2019 Julio Cesar Martinez TKO9 Cristofer Rosales – Phoenix, Arizona
Dec. 22, 2018 Charlie Edwards W12 Cristofer Rosales – London, England
Apr. 15, 2018 Cristofer Rosales TKO9 Daigo Higa – Kanagawa, Japan
May 20, 2017 Daigo Higa TKO6 Juan Hernandez – Tokyo, Japan
Apr. 23, 2016 Roman Gonzalez W12 McWilliams Arroyo – Inglewood, California
Sep. 5, 2014 Roman Gonzalez TKO9 Akira Yaegashi – Tokyo, Japan
Apr. 8, 2013 Akira Yaegashi W12 Toshiyuki Igarashi – Tokyo, Japan
Mar. 27, 2010 Pongsaklek Wonjongkam W12 Koki Kameda – Tokyo, Japan
Nov. 29, 2009 Koki Kameda W12 Daisuke Naito – Saitama, Japan
July 18, 2007 Daisuke Naito W12 Pongsaklek Wonjongkam – Tokyo, Japan
July 30, 2005 Jorge Arce TKO3 Angel Priolo – La Paz, Baja California
Mar. 2, 2001 Pongsaklek Wonjongkam TKO1 Malcolm Tunacao – Phichit, Thailand
Sep. 17, 1999 Boonsai Sansurat TKO3 Manny Pacquiao – Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand
Dec. 4, 1998 Manny Pacquiao KO8 Chatchai Sasakul – Phuttamonthon, Thailand
May 9, 1997 Chatchai Sasakul W12 Ysaias Zamudio – Bangkok, Thailand
June 23, 1992 Yuri Arbachakov KO8 Muangchai Kittikasem – Tokyo, Japan
Feb. 15, 1991 Muangchai Kittikasem TKO6 Sot Chitalada – Ayutthaya, Thailand
Oct. 8, 1984 Sot Chitalada W12 Gabriel Bernal – Bangkok, Thailand
Mar. 15, 1983 Charlie Magri TKO7 Eleoncio Mercedes – London, England
May 18, 1980 Shoji Oguma KO9 Chan-Hee Park – Seoul, Korea
Jan. 8, 1975 Miguel Canto W15 Shoji Oguma – Sendai, Japan
Aug. 4, 1973 Betulio Gonzalez W15 Miguel Canto – Maracaibo, Venezuela
Feb. 23, 1969 Efren Torres TKO8 Chartchai Chionoi – Mexico City, Distrito Federal
Dec. 30, 1966 Chartchai Chionoi TKO9 Walter McGowan – Bangkok, Thailand
Sep. 18, 1963 Pone Kingpetch KO1 Hiroyuki Ebihara – Tokyo, Japan
WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.