It’s Not The Fight We Want, But Errol Spence Vs. Yordenis Ugas Could Prove To Be A Good Match-Up

As fans may have read, Yordenis Ugas has been elevated to WBA “super world champion,” with an inactive Manny Pacquiao being made “champion in recess” by the governing body. This could mean a big fight unification showdown awaits the Cuban stylist – in the form of a three-belt clash with Errol Spence. Now, everyone knows the welterweight fight we all want is one between Spence and Terence Crawford.

But with these two no further along than the bickering on Twitter stage, we have to look at other fights for the two unbeaten rival 147 pounders. We have no idea who Crawford might fight next, but Spence is now interested in getting it on with Ugas.

“All you needed was something I want,” Spence wrote on social media.

“I have it. We are going to do it for the three online championships. Let’s give the fans a great fight. I’m ready,” responded Ugas.

Spence, 27-0(21) and one win removed from that nasty car crash of October 2019 holds the WBC and IBF welterweight titles, and now he wants to add Ugas’ WBA strap to his collection. If he can do it, Spence might have a good edge in bargaining power if he and WBO champ Crawford ever do get down to serious negotiations. And Spence beats Ugas, right?

You’d sure think so, but it might not be easy.

Ugas, 26-4(12) has only ever lost a fight via split decision, with all four of his reverses being extremely close affairs that could have gone his way – his dull but debatable SD loss to Shawn Porter being the 34-year-old’s most recent defeat. Since then, “54 Milagros” has won three on the spin, his September 2020 SD win over Abel Ramos seeing Yugas pick up the vacant WBA belt.

Spence, who turns 31 in March, will no doubt be a big favourite to beat Yugas if the fight does get made, but Yugas is nobody’s pushover. Not a big puncher, Yugas is clever and tricky. Spence looked good in coming back to beat Danny Garcia, but Yugas’ style would likely test him and his boxing brain and wits in a wholly different way.

This fight might not prove to be explosive, but it could be a purist’s delight. Can Spence become the first man to comprehensively defeat Yugas? Or will the Cuban become a huge player in the welterweight division overnight?



