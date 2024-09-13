Errol Spence Sends Message to 154-160 That He’s Coming

Errol Spence sent a message of intent, letting 154 and 160 that he’s coming for them after a year out of the ring. He posted on social media today with the numbers “154-160” and a video of a person coming to do hurt.

Spence has had plenty of time to rest and mentally regroup after his first career loss against Terence Crawford in 2023.

That was obviously a bitter pill for the former unified welterweight champion Spence (28-1, 22 KOs) to swallow, but it was was also positive because it let him know that he’d outlived his time at 147. He needed to move up in weight, preferably to 160, where it’ll be easier to trim down.

Spence, 34, has filled out since turning professional twelve years ago in 2012, and he should have moved up to 154 in 2019, when he started having problems making weight.

If Spence moves up to 154, the possibilities are near endless, as he would get lucrative fights against Israil Madrimov, Tim Tszyu, Sebastian Fundora, and Vergil Ortiz Jr. It would be great if His Excellency Turki Alalshikh was interested in using Spence for one of his Riyadh Season events.

A rematch with Crawford would be perfect, but that’s unlikely. Crawford reportedly only wants Canelo Alvarez and wouldn’t be interested in a less-paying fight against Spence, who he knocked out in the ninth round last year.

Spence’s inactivity problems

15 months: Terence Crawford

15 months: Yordenis Ugas

16 months: Danny Garcia

15 months: Shawn Porter

Errol has now been out of the ring for 14 months, and he has nothing signed. That means Spence could be out for the remainder of 2024. That’s too inactive for Errol to get back to where he once was before he let his foot off the accelerator with his career.

He can still make good money, but he’s a lot a lot from his game by treating his profession like a part-time job rather than a full-time one the way he should have.