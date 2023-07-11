Errol Spence plans on punishing Terence Crawford

Errol Spence Jr isn’t giving away his game plan for his headliner fight against Terence Crawford on July 29th, but he is saying that he plans on punishing the 36-year-old with his high volume to give him a bad beating that could lead to a stoppage.

Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) talks about how it would be better if a fighter gets knocked out rather than taking a sustained pounding like the one he inflicts on his opponents.

Although Spence stopped short of saying that he has in store for the Omaha, Nebraska native Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs), you can infer that’s what he’s saying.

WBO welterweight champion Crawford and IBF, WBA & WBC champ Spence will meet for the undisputed championship on July 29th on Showtime PPV at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

A lot of fans are favoring Crawford, believing that he’s going to do a job on Speence as he did to his previous 39 opponents. The problem for Crawford is the guys he’s been facing his entire career have been nothing special, which makes it hard to know if he’s as good as his record indicates.

Is Spence too tough for Crawford?

We know Crawford can beat fighters like David Avanesyan, Amir Khan, and Kell Brook, but those guys would all lose to Spence in the same fashion, if not worse.

You can argue that Spence & Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis would beat anyone that Crawford has fought and have a better KO percentage than he against them.

When you look at Crawford’s opposition during his 15-year career, all you can do is think of how good of a job Top Rank did in matching him. They helped create his unbeatable mystique with the way they matched him.

“I find it amusing and take it with a grain of salt. It doesn’t bother me what people say. I know what I’m going to do and what kind of performance I’m going to put in,” said Errol Spence to Fighthype about people who believe Terence Crawford will beat him on July 29th.

People who think Crawford will beat Spence assume that because he beat the flawed guys he’s faced, he’ll do the same thing to Errol. It might not work out that way. Crawford could get exposed and find out early he’s not equipped for war against a big fish like Spence.

“There were a lot of relevant people in the sport who were saying what Mikey [Garcia] was going to do to me, and I didn’t get it at that time and proved everyone wrong,” Spence said. “It’s the same thing I’m going to do on fight night on the 29th.

Spence to punish Crawford

“I’m going to do the same thing I always do,” said Spence. “Punish my opponent. I’m going to put on a great performance like I always do. It’s going to be entertaining.”

Crawford’s legs looked wooden in his last fight against Avanesyan, showing signs of age. He wasn’t able to move around the ring like he’d done years ago and was forced to trade more than he would have if the fight had taken place a few years earlier.

“Hopefully, he comes with his A+ game, and I come with my A+ game; we’re both going to put on a great performance,” said Spence about Crawford. “It’s going to be very fulfilling, one for the books.

“With Ugas, I saw the skits on Instagram. I don’t watch All Access for my fight when I’m in camp. With Terence, there ain’t much to size up. He’s a pretty private dude. I ain’t looking into nothing anyway. I know how he fights and his mentality.

“It ain’t much to look at and what I’m focused on and how I want to fight him and how my coach thinks I should fight him. Then we put it all together and come out with a victory on July 29th,” said Spence.