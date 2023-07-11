Bowen decisions Waitai in ‘Back To The Future’ headliner in Australia

Budding Australian prospect, Jack Bowen moved a step closer towards realising his world title ambitions following a convincing unanimous points victory over Francis Waitai of New Zealand in the headliner of the ‘Back To The Future’ fight bonanza which rocked the historic Malvern Town Hall in Malvern, Victoria last Friday.

Promoted by international matchmaker and promoter, Michael Altamura’s MJA Platinum in partnership with Peter Maniatis Events, 26 year old Bowen returned to winning ways, scoring 78-74, 77-75, 78-74 on the scorecards to win their international super middleweight bout which lasted all 8 rounds.

Smarting from his first career defeat in his previous fight, a round 5 KO to veteran compatriot, Renold Quinlan when he was leading on all three scorecards, Bowen was a rejuvenated fighter on 7 July as he dominated Waitai all eight rounds at the Malvern Town Hall to run out a comfortable winner and as a result improve his career record to 8-1, 7 KOs whilst condemning the 28 year old New Zealander to 7-3, 1 KO.

In a co-main event, undefeated Russian, Alexander Devyatov (improves to 15-0, 14 KOs) scored a round 6 TKO win against Thailand’s Phatiphan Krungklang in an international super lightweight contest whereas home favourite, Pom Thanawut Phetkum also rebounded from defeat in his last fight with a resounding round 2 stoppage of 20 year old Mohon Ali of Bangladesh in a featherweight clash scheduled for 8.

“The atmosphere inside Malvern Town Hall was lit. It was a terrific night with something for everybody,” said MJA Platinum President, Michael John Altamura on their first show back since relaunching this year.

“Quite a few really talented young prospects on display and the main event was a fantastic clash between two really skilled boxers in Bowen and Waitai,” Mr. Altamura continued.

“Next up we’re looking to promote on the Gold Coast, Queensland potentially, but we will certainly look to return to Malvern also before the year closes,” he added.

In other fights on the action-packed bill, Ye Joon Kim of South Korea needed just one round to finish off 32 year old John Basam of Indonesia in a super bantamweight affair. Kim, 30, enhances his statistics to 20-2-2, 12 KOs as Basam falls to career defeat number four, 8-4, 5 KOs.

Another Australian hopeful, Jason Mallia maintained the perfect start to his career, earning a round 3 TKO victory over Indonesian veteran, Geisler AP in a welterweight cracker to make it four straight wins at the beginning of his one and half year old pro career.

Also victorious via a round 3 TKO in a welterweight clash was 22 year old Ky Hodgson, also of Australia, who made it three straight TKO victories into a career that began in only May last year.

Concluding the MJA Platinum cum Peter Maniatis Events show at the Malvern Town Hall were victories for three highly fancied unbeaten Australians, debutant Armand Rebojo (round one) over Ongkarn Suangkawatin of Thailand in a super bantamweight clash, Sam Beck (now 4-0, 2 KOs) who stopped Indonesia’s F. Faturochman in round 2 and Tommy Fitzgerald, who also made it 4-0, 2 KOs via a vicious opening round stoppage of Thai veteran, Anucha Tongbau in a super lightweight 4-rounder.