Devin Haney calls out Tank Davis while he’s locked up

Devin Haney says a fight between him and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is the one he wants. The only problem is that WBA secondary lightweight champion Tank Davis (29-0, 27 KOs) is locked up in jail.

If Devin is serious about fighting Gervonta, he’s going to need to wait for him to get out of jail in late July and then look to negotiate a deal.

It’s not likely a fight can get made, though, especially if Haney gets things twisted, believing that his being the undisputed champion at lightweight means anything in negotiations.

It doesn’t, not when you’re talking bout Gervonta Davis. Haney might as well be belt-less because his four titles don’t mean much, especially with him coming off a controversial decision over Vasily Lomachenko.

“The biggest fight would be me and Tank [Davis]. That’s the biggest fight. Obviously, that would be the one [I want next],” said Devin Haney to the Danza Project.

It would help if Haney gave Vasily Lomachenko a rematch because it looks bad that the entire world thinks he lost that fight. Haney not doing the right thing by looking to rematch Loma reflects badly on him, making him appear like he’s okay with robberies.

If not Lomachenko, Haney should fight Shakur Stevenson next because the perception fans have is he’s afraid of him, and wants no part of facing him because he lacks the self-confidence that he can win that fight.

They note that Haney fled the ring when Shakur entered the ring to call him out last May at the MGM Grand Garden Aren in Las Vegas after his questionable victory over Lomachenko. It looked to many fans that Haney ran from Shakur to avoid the call-out.

Haney (30-0, 15 KOs), who holds all the belts at 135, thanks to being in the right place at the right time, facing a weak three-belt champion George Kambosos Jr last year.

When Tank Davis gets out of the clink, Haney can try and put a deal together, but it would be more realistic for him to focus on fighting Shakur next and, if he wins, use the victory to strengthen his negotiating position for a fight with Gervonta.

Promoter Eddie Hearn is hopeful that he can put a deal together between Haney and WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis, but the way the British promoter is talking about other options for Regis, it doesn’t sound promising that we’re going to see a Prograis-Haney fight next.