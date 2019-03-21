Errol Spence On Floyd Mayweather: “This Is Where The Real Money’s At, But Floyd Retired”

Unbeaten welterweight star Errol Spence feels he has what it takes to take over from Floyd Mayweather and become the face of boxing. Spence would like a fight with Mayweather, who he has sparred before, but he is realistic enough to know that it’s not going to happen. Mayweather may or may not fight again, but Spence knows for sure it won’t be against himself. So the reigning IBF 147 champ is targeting another 40-something legend in Manny Pacquiao. And Spence feels this fight CAN happen.





“This is where the real money’s at,” Spence said to Speak For Yourself when asked about Mayweather. “But Floyd retired. I actually talked with Floyd and Floyd said he has no ambitions of coming back. So Floyd’s gone. I don’t think he’s scared. Floyd’s a smart business man, he’s very smart about how he goes about things, calculated. So I don’t think Floyd will fight me, I’m young, I’m in my prime, we sparred before so we have history. So I don’t think he’ll come out of retirement to fight somebody that’s as young, as in his prime and as skilful as myself.”

Prime for Prime, a Mayweather/Spence fight would have been very interesting, but now the southpaw known as “The Truth” is looking at fighting the still-fast, still big and relevant Manny Pacquiao in a fight Spence says he feels could break records.





“He just beat Adrien Broner on pay-per-view. He actually holds the record for the most tickets sold at the AT&T Stadium,” Spence said of Pac Man. “I feel like it only makes sense for me and Manny Pacquiao to fight back at the AT&T and break his record, maybe have 70,000 seats there.”

There is no doubt a Spence Vs. Pacquiao fight would draw a huge crowd, maybe one as big as Spence spoke of – but what kind of a fight would the fans in attendance and paying on pay-per-view get? Pacquiao is still quick, he is still in great shape, but would the 40 year old really have a chance of beating the man well over ten years his junior? Floyd is smart enough to kn ow not to mess around with as young and as special a fighter as Spence at this stage in his own career. Maybe Pacquiao needs to take a leaf out of Mayweather’s book.