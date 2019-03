Both destined, in the opinion of many fans and experts, for big things, unbeaten British heavyweights Daniel Dubois, 10-0(9) and Joe Joyce, 8-0(8) could also be on a collision course. A fight between the two has been ordered by The British Boxing Board of Control, with purse bids set for April 10th. It might seem to be too much of a good thing for these two to risk it and put it all on the line at this early stage in their respective careers, but Dubois’ promoter Frank Warren has let it be known that “Daniel wants it,” and that “we will reach out to Team-Joyce to try and make it happen this summer.”





Dubois tweeted himself: “No problem,” he wrote in response to the possibility of the Joyce clash.

Dubois has a fight he must take care of first, against Richard Lartey on April 27th, while Joyce has just beaten up his biggest named foe to date in Bermane Stiverne. Needless to say, if Joyce and Dubois do get it on this summer the fans would tune in big time. Who knows, in this day and age of seemingly countless pay-per-view offerings, maybe this one would be presented on box-office. But maybe fight fans would be willing to pay for this fight.

Joyce, at age 33 the significantly older man, can really punch. Dubois, at age 21, has shown that he too has heavy hands. Neither man is what you would call super-fast, and both men are still learning, Dubois especially. Which natural puncher would win and go on to accomplish bigger things should these two actually rumble some time here in 2019?





It’s a tough fight to pick a winner from, which would of course be a huge part of the appeal if the match-up did get made. It could be argued that neither man has yet had his chin tested – but this would almost certainly change if Joyce and Dubois fought each other. The British title the fight would contest would be a nice bonus for the winner; the real reward would be respect and a higher world ranking.

Would it be a crazy move by both unbeaten fighters if they agreed to this fight, or would it show utter self belief and a very real desire to prove what they are all about? The loser would of course be able to come again, Dubois, with so much time on his side, especially, but perhaps both sides will decide the risk is worth the potential reward, or rewards, and make this fight a reality.

Whose “0” would go?