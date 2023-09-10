Errol Spence has nowhere else to go to but Terence Crawford rematch

Demetrius Andrade says Errol Spence Jr. has no other options but to take the rematch with Terence Crawford after his ninth round knockout loss last July in their mega-fight in Las Vegas.

Like most people, Andrade is counting out Spence (28-1, 22 KOs), and he says he should take the rematch, “get beat up” for money, and then retire.

It’s surprising how many people feel that the former unified welterweight champion Spence can’t win and aren’t factoring in the possibility of him being stronger at 154 to defeat Crawford.

You have to believe that Spence will be more determined the second time around and will make sure he trains harder and doesn’t enter camp weighing close to 200 lbs, which is too high of a weight for him to lose.

Crawford will undoubtedly be a huge favorite with the oddsmakers & boxing fans to beat Spence again, but if weight was the main reason why it was so one-sided last time, the rematch could have a different outcome.

It would be a huge comedown for Crawford to lose the second fight with Spence, as he’s had parades done for him, and fans have mentioned him as potentially being an all time great based on one solitary win over Speence, who looked decidedly drained.

If Crawford loses the rematch, people would have to admit that they got it wrong and failed to see the full picture of why he looked so good last time against a fighter who had lost 50+ lbs during training camp.

“Yeah, why not? Get beat up, get some money, and go home sailing, bro. Call it a wrap,” said Demetrius Andrade to Fight Hub TV when asked if it was wise for Errol Spence Jr. to have activated the rematch clause in the contract to force a second fight with Terence Crawford.

How Spence can win the rematch with Crawford:

Don’t come weight drained

Focus on volume punching

Stay close

Have a good plan B

“There’s nothing wrong with him [Errol] trying to dare to be great again like he’s moving to do that,” said Andrade.”To lose to somebody that is undisputed in two divisions that’s undefeated against Terence Crawford.

“You can’t get mad at yourself for losing against the very best person that is undefeated, two-division undisputed world champion. It’s nothing to be ashamed of.

“So go give it your second best in the fight, and whatever happens happens. That’s it. There’s nothing else for him to go to,” said Andrade.