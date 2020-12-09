Errol Spence Aims To Make Up For Lost Time: “2021 Will Be A Busy Year”

WBC/IBF Welterweight champ Errol Spence put on a superb performance against Danny Garcia on Saturday night, the win a genuine statement, with Spence showing us all how he has not been affected one bit by that nasty car crash he went through last October. Speaking after the win, the 30 year old told Jamaican publication The Gleaner, the feeling he got after he was declared the winner “was even more satisfying than when I was declared champion for the first time back in 2017.” Now, after having spent well over a year out of the ring due to the rehabilitation process he had to undergo after the crash, Spence says he wants to have “a busy 2021.”

Spence and his team have spoken of the desire to have three fights next year. “I am back and 2021 will be a busy year,” Spence said. While his father and trainer, Errol Spence Snr stated how “we would like to have about three fights next year.” It would of course be great if Spence did box three times next year. Perhaps at his peak right about now, the two-belt holder showed no signs of rust in the Garcia fight and it really is amazing to think how much sharper, how much better the gifted southpaw can be in his next few fights. Currently 27-0(21), Spence will turn 31 in January. The big fight we all want is of course Spence Vs. Terence Crawford. It will be great if this showdown takes place next year. But who might Spence also fight if he does box X3 next year? As big and as complicated a fight as Spence Vs. Crawford is, it’s not likely to be the next fight for either man. Spence might wind up fighting living legend and all-time great Manny Pacquiao next.

As per reports, Pac Man, who will celebrate his 42nd birthday later this month, is interested in fighting Spence. Crawford wants a fight with Pacquiao himself, but it might be that Spence beats him to it. As would be the case if he fought Crawford, though, Manny would be a significant underdog if he stepped into the ring with Spence, a man almost 12 years his junior. In terms of who else Spence might fight next year, aside from Pacquiao and Crawford (although we would certainly settle for those two fights taking place; what a year it would be for Spence if he took on both fights and won them both!), there are good fighters out there, such as Shawn Porter, Yordenis Ugas and maybe Keith Thurman if “One Time” comes back in 2021 the way he is saying will be the case.

Not only is Spence a top pound-for-pound fighter, he is also great to watch, his style fan-friendly and entertaining. We only got to see Spence box twice in 2019 and just once this year. Three ring appearances would be most welcome in 2021. Above everything else, though, Spence has to get that fight with Crawford. This is a match-up that is too special to be allowed to fall by the wayside. And we need to see it when both champions are in their prime.



