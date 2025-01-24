Eric Priest Claims WBA Continental Title in Style – Boxing Results

Eric Priest (15-0, 8 KOs) comfortably outclassed Tyler “Hercules” Howard (20-2, 11 KOs) over 10 rounds to win the WBA Continental North America Super Middleweight Title. Howard, known for his toughness, spent the fight chasing shadows as Priest landed clean and controlled the action. Judges gave Priest a clean sweep at 100-90. The fight took place at The Commerce Casino & Hotel and streamed live on DAZN.

Golden Boy, in a rare touch of generosity, donated all ticket sales to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation for wildfire relief. Priest, showing humility, graded himself a B+, saying, “There’s always room for improvement,” before mentioning his trust in Oscar and Eric for his next steps.

Jordan Panthen Battles Through Cuts in Debut Win

Cuts? No Problem for Panthen

Jordan “The Patriot” Panthen (11-0, 10 KOs) made his Golden Boy debut by grinding out a unanimous decision against DeAundre “Dixianimal” Pettus (12-4, 7 KOs). Panthen, a walking injury report by Round 7, sustained cuts above his left eye, on the bridge of his nose, and even on top of his head. Despite that, he controlled the fight and walked away with scores of 98-92, 100-90, and 97-93.

Knockouts Galore: Flores and Griffiths Steal the Show

Grant Flores: Body Punch Maestro

Grant Flores (8-0, 6 KOs) didn’t need much time to send David “Lobo” Ramirez (17-4, 12 KOs) packing. A vicious combo to the body and an uppercut ended it in Round 2. Who needs long fights when you can just fold someone in half with precision?

Cayden Griffiths: Another Day, Another KO

Cayden Griffiths (3-0, 3 KOs) kept his perfect record intact with a second-round body shot KO against Marc “Hitman” Misiura (3-7-1, 1 KO). A four-round fight? Nah, Griffiths only needed half that time.

Undercard Recap

Fuentes Shines in the Bantamweight Division

Jordan Fuentes (3-0) cruised past Brandon Badilo (0-3-1) with a unanimous decision. Scores of 40-35 show Fuentes had fun in there while Badilo… well, he was there.

Leonardo Sanchez Puts on a Clinic

Leonardo “Bazooka” Sanchez (8-0, 6 KOs) dominated Joseph Cruz (10-12, 6 KOs) in a six-round super featherweight fight. All three judges scored it 60-54, proving Cruz was little more than a warm-up for Sanchez.