Andy Cruz Eyes World Title Shot with Victory over Omar Salcido

Lightweight contender Andy Cruz is ready to put on a show on Saturday night in his fight against Omar Salcido in the undercard at The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas. Cruz (4-0, 2 KOs) wants to win over new fans with a statement victory in his WBC eliminator against Salcido (20-1, 14 KOs). The Cuban Andy Cruz has an excellent chance of stealing the show from the headliner fight between super middleweight contenders Diego Pacheco and Steven Nelson.

Salcido knocked out the once-promising super featherweight contender Chris Colbert in the ninth round in his last fight on October 16th. It was a good victory, but Colbert had already been softened up by Jose ‘Rayo’ Valenzuela, getting knocked out in the sixth round in their rematch in December 2023.

Cruz Targeting Shakur

The winner of the Cruz-Salcido fight will be mandatory for WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson. Promoter Eddie Hearn said the 2020 Olympic gold medalist Cruz, 29, is two fights away from challenging for a world title.

Seeing Cruz take on Shakur would be interesting. He has the defensive ability and cat-like reflexes to match the champion’s. Cruz also has an advantage in power and offensive skills. If Cruz can bring Shakur down, he will take care of Gervonta Davis’ problem for him, and he will be happy.

Stevenson couldn’t depend on his good friend, Keyshawn Davis, to avenge his loss because Cruz had already beaten him four times. Keyshawn has no desire to fight Cruz and has repeatedly turned down challenges to do so.

“I am ready to put on a great show and I don’t talk much outside of the ring as I like to do my talking inside it. Everyone is a good swimmer when they aren’t in the water but I look forward to Saturday night,” said Andy Cruiz. “This is a step up in my career and my full focus is on my fight against a Mexican fighter and a warrior. I have prepared very well for this and I will show what I can do in the ring.”