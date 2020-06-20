Emanuel Navarrete vs. Uriel Lopez ESPN Weigh In Results

Live boxing is back! Don’t miss Navarrete vs. Lopez TONIGHT at 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT live on ESPN & ESPN Deportes from TV Azteca Studios (Mexico City )

(ESPN & ESPN Deportes, 11 p.m. ET)

Emanuel Navarrete 127 lbs vs. Uriel Lopez 127 lbs

(Featherweight — 10 Rounds)

Carlos Ornelas 127 lbs vs. Edwin Palomares 126 lbs

(Featherweight — 10 Rounds)

Sergio Sanchez 126 lbs vs. Gustavo Alan Pina 126 lbs

(Featherweight — 8 Rounds)

Ivan Armando Garcia 113 lbs vs. Roberto Palomares 113 lbs

(Flyweight — 8 Rounds)

Jessica Nery Plata 112 lbs vs. Edith de Jesus Flores 112 lbs

(Flyweight — 8 Rounds)

Week 2 concludes Saturday, June 20, at TV Azteca Studios in Mexico City, when WBO junior featherweight world champion Navarrete will fight Uriel “Yuca” Lopez in a 10-round featherweight bout. Navarrete-Lopez will headline one of two June cards from TV Azteca Studios, which will be promoted by Top Rank in association with Zanfer Promotions.

All three Week 2 events will air live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (in Spanish), with start times to be announced shortly.

Main Event – Emanuel Navarrete (31-1, 27 KOs) vs. Uriel Lopez (13-13-1, 6 KOs) – 10 rounds, Featherweight

June 20 TV Azteca Studios

Boxing’s most active world champion, Navarrete defended his title five times (all by KO) in nine months, most recently knocking out Jeo Santisima on the Wilder-Fury 2 Pay-Per-View undercard. Navarrete is fighting as a featherweight for the first time in nearly three years in what will be his sixth bout in 13 months. Lopez has a 2016 knockout victory over longtime Japanese contender Ryo Matsumoto.

Undercard action will feature Carlos “Chinito” Ornelas (25-2, 14 KOs), who will take on Edwin “Pupo” Palomares (12-3-1, 3 KOs) in a 10-rounder at featherweight. Featherweight prospect Sergio Chirino Sanchez (14-1, 8 KOs) will look to extend his winning streak to six against Gustavo Alan Pina (8-2, 5 KOs) in an eight-round bout.

Former interim world champion Silvia Torres (20-2-2, 7 KOs) will face 21-bout veteran Edith de Jesus Flores in an eight-rounder at light flyweight.

Mexico City-based flyweight prospect Ivan Armando Garcia (5-0, 3 KOs) will fight Roberto Palomares (5-4-1, 1 KO) in his first scheduled six-rounder.