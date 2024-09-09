Edgar Berlanga Unloads On Oscar De La Hoya For Dissing Saturday’s Fight And Its PPV Likelihood

It’s no secret that Oscar De La Hoya, once the promoter of Canelo Alvarez, has poured some seriously cold water on this Saturday’s fight between Canelo and Edgar Berlanga. The Golden Boy head has called the upcoming fight a “snoozefest,” and De La Hoya has gone on record as declaring that the fight – yours, US fight fan, for $90 – will flop and “will not exceed 100k homes” in terms of pay-per-view buys.

It’s nasty, for sure. And while Canelo has not responded to his former promoter’s words (at least not in public), Berlanga has. And the unbeaten puncher who assures us he will knock Canelo “the f**k out!” has laid into De La Hoya.

“I’m the PPV king, and Canelo [Vs.] Berlanga will not exceed 100k homes,” De La Hoya wrote, adding how “Nobody is paying $90 for this snoozefest. Just speaking the facts as always.”

To which Berlanga responded, with venom:

“You somebody a lot of fighters looked up to. You are a f*****g w***er @OscarDeLaHoya.”

So, has De La Hoya gone too far in criticizing Saturday’s fight, or is the former multi-weight champ right on the money here?

Berlanga is not the guy we wanted to see Canelo slug it out with; that guy is, of course, David Benavidez. But we are getting what we are getting on Saturday night, and that’s 34-year-old Canelo, perhaps ready for the taking by a young and hungry puncher, against 27-year-old Berlanga, a young and hungry puncher.

Will it be a good fight on Saturday? Will the fight exceed more than the 100k PPV buys De La Hoya has predicted? Will YOU be watching?

Sometimes, a huge boxing upset occurs at a time when not too many fans are there to see it live. Could this prove to be the case on September 14? Maybe.