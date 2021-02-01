Edgar Berlanga Ready To Make His Move This Year; Calls Out Caleb Plant

How good is unbeaten super-middleweight prospect/contender Edgar Berlanga? No-one can really say at this stage, as the Puerto Rican has not yet been extended beyond the opening round of a fight, and though the 23-year-old has not been bowling over cream puffs (most of his opponents stepped into the ring with him whilst sporting a winning record), he has not been in with top-10 guys either. But Berlanga, 16-0(16) wants this to change here in 2021.

In fact, Berlanga has gone as far as to call out reigning IBF 168 pound champ Caleb Plant. Berlanga sent out a tweet shortly after Plant’s dominant win over Caleb Truax on Saturday night:

“That fight was cute. Let me know when you ready to get kissed by these fist,” Berlanga wrote.

Right now, Plant is aiming for bigger fights; he hopes for one with Canelo Alvarez, possibly in September of this year. In the meantime, Berlanga has to earn himself a world title shot. But there will be a major step up in class of opposition here in 2021, Berlanga said when speaking with Brian Custer on his Last Stand podcast.

Berlanga said he is looking forward to “doing some rounds” in his fights this year, in doing so, “showing the world I can actually box.” As far as his next fight/opponent goes, Berlanga said he is looking at fighting in April – Berlanga said against “a 19-0 guy” – then again in June (perhaps against Gabe Rosado), and then again in September and December. “I want to end the year in December with a bang,” Berlanga said.

Fans absolutely love a big puncher and Berlanga is certainly that. But can his fists take care of fringe contender types like Rosado, and then world champions like Plant? It promises to be a whole lot of fun finding out. Hopefully, Berlanga will indeed get four fights in here in 2021. Who doesn’t want to see more of this guy? How long can Berlanga keep that amazing KO streak going?



