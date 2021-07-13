Eddy Reynoso’s Super stable back in training together

Trainer Eddy Reynoso has four big stars, Canelo Alvarez, Ryan Garcia, Andy Ruiz Jr, and Oscar Valdez, back in training together in his stable, and they all look like they’re ready for war.

(Photo credit: Eddy Reynoso’s Twitter)

Ryan Garcia looking like a 147-pounder

What’s notable in looking at the photo of the gang of four is how huge former WBC interim lightweight champion Ryan Garcia is standing next to his trainer Reynoso and Canelo Alvarez.

The 5’10” Ryan (21-0, 18 KOs) looks like he’s gaining weight in terms of muscle, and it’s questionable whether the 22-year-old is going to be able to continue to make 135 for much longer.

Judging by that photo, Ryan might not be able to make it for his next fight unless he can cut a lot of water weight.

King Ryan was supposed to fight Javier Fortuna on July 9th last Friday night on the Golden Boy Promotions card on DAZN, but he canceled that fight months ago due to some life issues.

With Ryan’s powerful left hook, he would have been a potential disaster for Fortuna.

If Ryan can’t make 135 any longer, he would be a welcome addition to the 140-lb weight class. Ryan could challenge Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis for his WBA secondary light welterweight title or undisputed champion Josh Taylor. What a fight that would be.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant possible for Sept.18th

Three-belt super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (56-1-2, 38 KOs) is still waiting to see if he’s fighting WBO champion Caleb Plant )(21-0, 12 KOs) next on September 18th or another opponent.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has set this week as the deadline for the Plant fight to get made. If Plant’s management at PBC cannot come up with a deal that Hearn and Canelo are happy with, the two will go in another direction.

Hearn states that Canelo wants to fight for a world title at 175 against one of the champions in that weight class.

But we’ll have to wait and see if Canelo is seriously interested in fighting IBF/WBC champion Artur Beterbiev, Dimitry Bivol or if this just a ploy to get Plant to agree to come in at a lower price.

Plant’s management at PBC is said to be pushing for Canelo to agree to a three-fight deal before they’ll give the green light to this fight. It’s a lot for Canelo to sacrifice just so that he can win the IBF title that Plant holds.

Andy Ruiz Jr still waiting on his next opponent

Former IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Andy ‘The Destroyer’ Ruiz Jr (34-2, 22 KOs) is looking to find out who his next opponent will be for his next fight in September.

Ruiz, 31, mentioned Luis Ortiz (32-2, 27 KOs) and Dillian Whyte as two fighters being considered for his next fight. It’s believed that the 42-year-old ‘King Kong’ Ortiz is the guy that will ultimately be facing Ruiz next.

WBC interim heavyweight champion ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) would be the perfect opponent for Ruiz to fight if he’s in a hurry to get a title shot against WBC champion Tyson Fury.

Ruiz seems to be more interested in fighting Anthony Joshua in a trilogy match.

Thus far, Ruiz Jr is 1-1 against Joshua in their two fights, and Andy wants a tie-breaker. He’s already emailed Eddie Hearn, asking him to use him as Joshua’s next opponent, but he wasn’t willing to do it.

Ruiz Jr needs a win over Whyte or one of Hearn’s other Matchroom stable heavyweights for him to get a third fight with AJ quickly.