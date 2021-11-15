Eddy Reynoso could train Anthony Joshua for Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Canelo Alvarez’s coach/manager Eddy Reynoso is reportedly in talks with former IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing to train the recently beaten British fighter for his important rematch with Oleksandr Usyk next March or April.

Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) cannot afford to lose this second fight with Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) if he wants to remain as one of the elite-level heavyweights in the division.

AJ has already lost two out of his last three fights since 2019, and there are whispers that he’s totally shell-shocked from his knockout loss to Andy Ruiz Jr, unable to mentally recover from that devastating knockout loss.

“He has many physical qualities and I think he does not take advantage of them,” said Eddy Reynoso via Michael Benson in taking Joshua.

Whether Reynoso can actually help Joshua is the million-dollar question. Andy Ruiz Jr. doesn’t look improved as a fighter since signing on with Reynoso over a year ago, Ryan Garcia doesn’t look great, and Oscar Valdez is coming off a robbery win over Robson Conceicao. Canelo Alvarez is a good fighter, but he’s more self-taught than a product of Reynoso’s teaching.

It might be a waste of time for Joshua to dump his current trainer and go with Reynoso for his rematch with Usyk because he’s not a magic Genie that has emerged from a lamp that can transform AJ from a shell-shocked guy with the 1000 yard stare to the fighter that he once was five years ago.

Arum says Joshua should step aside

“I think he [Anthony Joshua] really needs a new trainer because obviously fighting Usyk the way he did, fighting Usyk 100 times and he’ll beat him 100 times,” said promoter Bob Arum to All Access Elite Boxing.

“So maybe a new trainer, which means maybe it would be wise to not force a fight with Usyk right away and let Usyk fight Tyson Fury with the winner to fight Joshua and Joshua would have an interim fight in the meantime,” said Arum.

That sounds like a keen idea that Arum has of Joshua stepping aside and letting Tyson Fury be the one to fight Usyk next. It’s a win-win for Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn if they do that because Fury could take care of their problem for them.

Even if Fury loses to Usyk, Joshua and Hearn come out ahead because the interest in the Joshua-Usyk rematch will be enhanced. If the boxing public sees Usyk take care of Fury in the same fashion as he did AJ, they’re going to be coming at the bit to see if the Ukrainian can finish off Joshua’s career and send him into retirement.