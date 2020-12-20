Eddy Reynoso: Canelo to fight Saunders or Plant in 90 days

Canelo Alvarez’s trainer Eddy Reynoso revealed that he plans on returning to the ring in the next 90 days to fight a unification match against either IBF or WBO super middleweight champions Caleb Plant or Billy Joe Saunders in Mexico.

Alvarez (54-1-2, 36 KOs) beat WBA super-middleweight champion Callum Smith (27-1, 19 KOs) by a fine 12 round unanimous decision on Saturday night at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Canelo won Smith’s WBA title and the vacant WBC belt that the World Boxing Council had on the line for the Canelo-Smith contest.

The fact that Plant (20-0, 12 KOs) is scheduled to defend his IBF 168-lb title next month against Caleb Truax (31-4-2, 19 KOs) on January 30th takes the suspense out of who Canelo will be fighting next.

With Canelo fighting in the next 90 days, it’s unlikely that Plant is going to want to jump back into another training camp immediately after his fight with Truax on January 30th to start getting ready for a fight against Canelo in March.

With Plant pretty much off the table for Canelo’s next fight, it leaves WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders (30-0, 14 KOs).

Canelo to fight in 90 days in Mexico

“We’re planning on doing it in 90 days out in Mexico; then we’ll fight again. We want Billy Joe Saunders or Caleb Plant to unify in the unification of the 168 pounds,” said Canelo’s trainer Eddy Reynoso to Boxing Social when asked when Alvarez will fight next.

“I’m very happy with his performance and very happy with how he attacked and how he stood his ground,” said Reynoso about Canelo’s performance. Mostly, I’m very happy with the victory because we were able to win.

“You know, it was an in-fight, so go in there after the third or fourth round and stand again. I’m very happy with Saul’s performance this evening,” said Reynoso when asked about his thoughts on Canelo’s win over Callum Smith.

“He’s a great fighter, but he’s never fought anyone like Canelo, but he’s a great fighter, and my respects to him. He fought a great fight,” Reynoso said when asked about his assessment of Smith’s performance against Alvarez.

“There’s no doubt he’s a pound-for-pound, and the day that he retires, he will be one of the best things that boxing has ever had,” Reynoso said in rating Canelo.

I don’t know how much interest there will be for a fight between Canelo and Saunders, but that appears to be his next fight.

Fans want to see Canelo vs. GGG 3

Canelo could make many boxing fans happy if he agreed to fight a trilogy match with Gennadiy Golovkin net. That’s a fight that would impress the boxing fans.

GGG looked a heck of a lot better with his win over Kamil Szreemeta last Friday night than Canelo did against Callum Smith. The fact is, Canelo didn’t look that great against him.



