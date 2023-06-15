Eddie Hearn wants Ryan Garcia for Regis Prograis next

Promoter Eddie Hearn wants Oscar De La Hoya to contact him so that they can start negotiations for a fight between Ryan Garcia and WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis.

Hearn admits that he doubts that De La Hoya will take up on the quick title shot for Ryan Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs) against Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs) because he believes Golden Boy doesn’t believe he can win that fight.

They do think that Ryan can beat WBA 140-lb champion Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero, Hearn says. Hence, that’s a fight that they’re expected to pursue for Ryan’s next fight because of how terrible Rolly looked in his ninth round knockout win over Ismael Barroso last month on May 13th.

Hearn could be right about Golden Boy not showing interest in putting Ryan Garcia in with Prograis because that would be like having him walk the plank on a pirate ship to drop him into the shark-infested waters.

Ryan could find out quickly that he’s not cut out for fighting at 140 due to his poor defense, punch resistance, and lack of skills for the weight class.

Prograis is defending his WBC 140-lb title against Danielito Zorrilla this Saturday night on DAZN. This is Prograis’ first fight under the Matchroom Boxing banner, and Hearn says he wants to see him win and make a statement.

If Prograis emerges victorious, Hearn will try to match him with Jack Catterall, Devin Haney, or the Richardson Hitchins vs. Montana Love fight winner.

“You’ve got Ryan Garcia if he wants to fight for the world title. We can walk straight into that fight next. So there are loads of fights for Regis Prograis out there,” said Eddie Hearn to Fight Hub TV.

“The reality is, Oscar probably thinks I’m talking to Ryan Garcia. I’ve never had one conversation with Ryan Garcia. I would not have those conversations while he was on the contract.

“The reality is, they [Golden Boy] will only take fights they believe they [Ryan Garcia] can win. They don’t think they can beat Regis Prograis because if they did, they’d be in touch, and we’d make that fight next.

“We’re both on the same platform [DAZN], so it’s easy. They’ve never mentioned Regis Prograis. Why? Because they think it’s a tough fight, and that’s what happens in boxing.

“They like the Rolly Romero fight. Why? Because they think they can beat Rolly Romero, but they don’t think they can beat Regis Prograis, and if they do, please call me, and we’ll make that fight next,” said Eddie Hearn.