Eddie Hearn wants Conor Benn vs Gervonta Davis if no Chris Eubank Jr fight

Eddie Hearn says Conor Benn has told him that he wants Chris Eubank Jr, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis & Manny Pacquiao when he returns to the ring this year.

Hearn says Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) is ready to get right back in the thick of things with big fights against Eubank Jr, and if not him, then Tank, Kell Brook, or Pacquiao.

According to Hearn, the 26-year-old welterweight Benn can fight now, but he’s waiting for the WBC’s ruling because he wants to be cleared by them so he can be in their rankings.

Hearn says that the WBC was supposed to make a ruling last December on Benn’s case for him testing positive for the banned drug clomifene, but they still haven’t said anything.

Eubank Jr is chomping at the bit, raring to go for the Benn fight, but it’s improbable for 44-year-old Pacquiao or the superstar Gervonta Davis choosing to fight Conor. Tank Davis & Pacquiao would face a huge backlash if they willingly chose to fight Benn with him coming off of two failed drug tests.

“Conor Benn is going to be back soon. Back in December, we submitted our comprehensive report on the situation, which is full of stuff that we can’t wait to share,” said Eddie Hearn to the DAZN Boxing Show.

It would be interesting to see Hearn stick Benn back in the ring before the WBC clears him. You can only imagine how Benn would look under those circumstances. If Benn can fight without being cleared, penalized, banned, or receiving a fine after his positive tests, boxing fans will be angry about it, and it wouldn’t be good for Hearn, Matchroom, or DAZN.

“Conor Benn is going to fight Chris Eubank, trust me, and it’s going to be a massive fight. Conor Benn against Tank Davis is an absolute savage-fest. Yes, yes, yes,” said Hearn when asked if he’d make the fight between Benn and Gervonta Davis if he can’t put together a match against Eubank Jr. for Conor.

“Conor has made it clear to me and the team that he wants to go straight back into a big fight. He’s made it clear, ‘I want Eubank. I want Tank Davis. I want Kell Brook. I want Pacquiao. I want all these guys.



