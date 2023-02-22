Eddie Hearn to resume Conor Benn’s career in April, May or June

Eddie Hearn is over the moon with the results of the WBC ruling in favor of Conor Benn to reinstall him in their rankings, and he now wants to get him back in action in April, May or June.

In an interview just moments ago, Hearn said he would prefer Conor Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) to fight in the UK under the license of the BBBofC, but if they choose not to green-light him due to their ongoing investigation, they can get him licensed elsewhere and potentially still fight in England in the same way Tyson Fury does.

Hearn wants Conor Benn to fight in UK next

“Fantastic, back in the rankings, resume the career. Now we have to look at the root forward,” said Eddie Hearn to Boxing Social, reacting to the news of the WBC clearing Conor Benn to return to their rankings after having finished conducting their investigation.

“Now he has to decide whether he wants to fight under the British Boxing Board of Control or fight under another license or fight internationally. I would like for him to fight under the jurisdiction of the British Boxing Board of Control.

“There’s a lot of ego involved now. I’ve seen a lot of people come out and do interviews after never having done interviews in their life. So, can he get a fair crack of the whip? I don’t know. I hope so because I would like for him to fight in this country,” said Hearn.

“We can now start planning his next fight. [Tyson Fury] doesn’t have a British Boxing Board of Control license. He has an international boxing license, and every time he fights in England, he has to be cleared. The same as this would be.

“If Conor Benn went and got a license with New York, Nevada, wherever. He would have an international license where he would have to apply for permission to box in the UK. Now subject to what they decide about this ruling. They [BBBofC] may say, ‘We want to look into this further.’ They may say, ‘We’ll allow you to box,’ but probably because of all the ego involved, they will be difficult at the moment.

“We should definitely open up that conversation because this is now about finding places for Conor Benn to box. Conor Benn can box anywhere in the world, but to box in the UK, he has to go through a process, and we don’t know how long that process is going to take. He’s in the gym. He’s been in the gym for the last six weeks. He’s ready to fight,” said Hearn.



